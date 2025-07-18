It was back in March that we saw the capable Final ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds drop to their lowest ever price of £170. They've since risen up to £200 at Amazon but are still a lot cheaper than their launch price of £300.

We appreciate that they might not be as good as the Sony WF-1000XM5, but they're a fair alternative if you're looking for the best bang for your buck.

For the money, you'll get a lively sound, with plenty of detail alongside strong codec support. That's a good offering at a great price.

Best Final ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds deal

The Final ZE8000 MK2 are a good, four-star set of buds. As one of the many pairs of wireless earbuds that were aiming to knock the crown from the head of Sony and its excellent WF-1000XM5 Award-winners, it would've been easy for the Finals to seem disappointing or inadequate when put up against the finest performers in town.

That wasn't the case during our tests, and while we slightly prefer the robustness and all-round versatility of the XM5, we're open to the appeal of the Finals' mature, refined and undeniably detailed sound. They deliver a fine sense of openness that never comes across as cluttered or lacking in scale.

As we said in our Final ZE8000 MK2 review, close your eyes and listen to the bass section of Muse's Hysteria and you can "pick out every pluck and pull without ever feeling as though you’re losing individual tones to a clamorous, amorphous mess". If textural detail and musical cohesion are high on your list of priorities, the ZE8000 MK2 makes a solid case.

The list of onboard codecs is impressive; standard AAC and SBC are bolstered by support for aptX HD and aptX Adaptive.

Noise cancelling is confidently deployed and offers four main modes depending on your situation and needs, while an "8K sound" enhancer essentially acts as Final's equivalent to Sony's DSEE sound processing tech.

Total battery life with the charging case is 15 hours, but ideally, we would like more than the five hours per charge that the Finals offer.

They fit nicely, though, and while that telegraph-pole shape won't be for everyone, that stem configuration does seem to add stability and poise to keep the Finals nestled safely in your ears.

If you fancy a £100 saving on these four-star wireless earbuds, then head over to Amazon.

MORE:

I love bass, but please turn it down

Our pick of the best cheap wireless earbuds

And the best wireless earbuds full-stop