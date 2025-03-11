A showstopping price! Snag the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just £213

More than half price off these five-star noise cancelling titans

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The lowest price we've ever talked about for Bose's excellent QuietComfort Ultra headphones was £259 during Black Friday. Now, we've found them for their lowest ever price of just £213 at John Lewis. That's a showstopping discount and one we're really quiet shocked to see. These five-star headphones are top tier for noise cancelling and hold a solid position as one of the best pairs of headphones on the market right now, so why such a massive discount?

Well, there's a couple of caveats, but they're incredibly minor. Firstly, this discount is only on the White Smoke pair. Secondly, you'll need to sign up as a My John Lewis member. Or, if you're already signed up, you can still claim this unbelievable discount. It's totally free and super quick to do. Then, simply use the discount code 'MYJLAUDIO10' at checkout and you'll secure that epic £213 price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £450 now £213 at John Lewis (save £237)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are class leaders in ANC, boast a compact folding design and will provide you with rich, full-bodied sound. They're an exceptional set of cans, now for an exceptionally low price.

When we first got our hands on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, they were £450. At over half price off right now at John Lewis, that means you can have class-leading noise cancellation with incredible sound and precise, punchy delivery for just £213. An astonishing discount for what you get in exchange.

In our full review, we said: "These flagship wireless headphones are pricey, but they deliver class-leading, customisable ANC, while sound quality is both hugely accomplished and hugely entertaining... Overall, they deliver a solid, complete package for anyone looking for premium, great-sounding noise-cancelling headphones."

And what an excellent time to buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's at a staggeringly low price. As mentioned, the deal is only on the White Smoke model, but the specs and features are entirely the same no matter what colour you go for. The only difference right now is instead of paying nearer to £350 at most retailers, you're paying just over £200. It's a price not even the Bose QC Ultra's bigger competitor, the Sony WH-100XM5 can compete with.

For build and comfort, their lightweight and foldable design makes for a cozy fit that's easy to travel with. Plus, the 24 hour total battery life might not match some of their competitors, but it's still ample enough for day-to-day use. Feature-wise, these premium over-ears come equipped with aptX Adaptive support, Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, Bose's CustomTune calibration for optimised noise cancellation and Immersive Audio – Bose's take on spatial audio. Though, we'd avoid Immersive Audio if you don't want to knock your battery life down to 18 hours.

So, if you're in the market for a premium pair of noise-cancelling headphones, you can't beat a pair of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. And for just £213 at John Lewis, you'd be silly not to seriously consider it. Don't forget to use the 'MYJLAUDIO10' discount code at checkout after a quick sign-up to their My John Lewis membership (it's free!).

Grace Dean
Contributor

