They're selling quickly! Save big on Austrian Audio’s outstanding Hi-X65 headphones

You might never have heard of Austrian Audio, but in the eight years it has been around, it has managed to pick up multiple five-star ratings and even What Hi-Fi? Awards. Suffice to say, it's a name you can trust.

One of its best products is the much-loved Hi-X65 open-back over-ear headphones. And thanks to a new deal, you can now pick them up for only £269 – £50 off the RRP and only £10 more than their record-low price.

We gave them an impressive five stars, calling them "strong performers for the money, delivering a fine combination of insight, sturdy build and comfort".

Tempted? We wouldn't hang around: at the time of writing there were only seven pairs left in stock. But if you're looking for excellent sound quality without breaking the bank, then the Hi-X65s are well worth a look.

Austrian Audio Hi-X65: was £319.99 now £269 at amazon.co.uk Austrian Audio's range-topping open-back headphones aim high and don’t miss. Even at full price they're worth every penny, let alone with a £50 discount. They're sonically capable, comfortable to wear, and built to last. What more could you want? Get them while you can. Five stars

The five stars awarded in our Hi-X65 review tell you how positively we feel about Austrian Audio’s range-topping open-back headphones. We love the insightful and clear presentation, the composed and controlled delivery, and the well made and comfortable design.

The headphones have the dynamic stretch to cope with the crescendos in Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring, and the composure to deal with the staggering instrumental complexity of the piece. This is a pair of headphones that never disappoints.

Detail resolution is crisp, clean, and precise, with a pleasing degree of punch on offer alongside taut and articulate bass. They lack a little exuberance, perhaps, but all things considered, they provide a truly entertaining listen.

It's worth noting that the Hi-X65 have an open-back design, which means a certain amount of sound will leak out. That doesn't hamper the listening experience, of course, but you might want to take it into consideration if you regularly listen to music around other people.

The 16 per cent discount brings them down to £269 and makes them a perfect fit for anyone looking to invest in their first pair of premium headphones or upgrade an existing set.

