With an AirPods Pro 2 deal as good as this, I think you'd be crazy to buy the AirPods 4 with ANC this Black Friday

Black Friday signals yet another opportunity for Apple to drop the price of its ultra-popular AirPods lineup, which is something we always love to see. However, this year it has severely shot itself in the foot by releasing the impressive AirPods 4 with ANC, and while that's a problem for Apple, it's actually a result for prospective AirPods buyers.

While we really like the AirPods 4 with ANC, they were too recently released to be subjected to a major discount, meaning they currently cost £169 at Amazon (a discount of £10 from their usual asking price). While that's not terribly expensive (especially by Apple standards), the far superior AirPods Pro 2 are lurking dangerously close.

Five stars Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £179 at Amazon (save £50)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear AirPods ever and the first to earn five stars from us. Clever adaptive ANC, wonderfully detailed, dynamic, powerful sound and constantly added features make these wireless earbuds one of the best around. This is the joint-lowest deal we've seen them at – matching the best price we saw during Amazon Prime Day.

Also available at John Lewis and Currys

New deal! Apple AirPods 4 with ANC: was £179 now £169 at Amazon (save £10)

The newest AirPods 4 with ANC offer effective sound blocking in an 'open' standard design (no tips) and brings plenty of flagship iOS features, along with a detailed, neutral and agile sound that's closer to the excellent Pro 2. Now with its first £10 drop.

Also available at John Lewis

And I mean lurking seriously close; the price difference is a mere £10 in fact. For that £10 extra, you get better sound quality, better noise noise, adjustable tips, longer battery life, better call quality with the built-in microphones and a MagSafe wireless charging case. Put simply, you'd be crazy not to go for the AirPods Pro 2 over the AirPods 4.

That is unless you have some very specific reservations against the Pro 2s. A conversation that often circulates the What Hi-Fi? team is how the AirPods fit our ears. Some members find that the AirPods Pro 2's squishy silicone ear tips are too intrusive or they prefer to be more aware of their surroundings, making the hard plastic AirPods 4 with ANC a better choice with their more open design.

That being said, other members of the team (myself included) find that the AirPods 4 simply do not fit our ears, resulting in an AirPod soaring through the air when we attempt the tried and true "shake your head around" test. This excellent AirPods deal negates that issue as the adjustable ear tips are more likely to fit your ears rather than the 4 with ANC's "one size fits all" approach.

In my humble opinion, I believe that the improvement in sound quality alone is worth the additional £10 alone. I remember first listening to the AirPods Pro 2 and immediately thinking how I needed to up my wireless earbuds game, while also shunning my original first-generation AirPods Pros for sounding noticeably worse. The AirPods Pro 2 deliver a richer, more detailed and expressive sound that feels more solid and impactful without sacrificing sonic subtlety and nuance.

Noise cancelling is quoted as being twice as good on the AirPods Pro 2 too, meaning if you spend a lot of time commuting on busy trains, or find yourself jet-setting around the globe on flights often, you'll appreciate the more effect noise cancelling, as well as the better passive noise isolation granted by the adjustable ear tips.

At their full price, I'd have no trouble recommending the AirPods 4 with ANC. The price gap between these buds and the flagship Pro 2s is large enough that it's worth considering the cheaper buds. But Apple's cannibalisation of its own wireless earbuds lineup works in favour of those hunting for a great deal right now, as you can snag the top-end AirPods for a tenner more than the step-down model; it's a no-brainer if you ask me.

