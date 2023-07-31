How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships live stream: watch free from anywhere

Watch a UCI Cycling World Championships live stream

You can watch the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and SBS On Demand in Australia. Free live coverage is also available on Sporza in Belgium, France TV in France, Rai Play in Italy, and Teledeporte in Spain. Full schedule and how to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships live stream just below. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch FREE UCI Cycling World Championships live streams from anywhere.

Preview

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: preview

If you haven't heard of the UCI Cycling World Championships, there's a very good reason – this is the first ever competition. But with 13 world championships across seven disciplines, expect to hear plenty about it over its 11 days of competition.

Glasgow has been chosen to host the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships, but events will take place across Scotland. The event marks the first time that cycling's many different world championships have been brought together in one place, with the best riders in all disciplines convening for the same event.

More than 8,000 elite and amateur athletes will compete for more than 200 medals across all kinds of disciplines, including road racing, BMX, time trails, relays, mountain bike cross-country, and more.

The event also marks 12 months to go until the Olympics in Paris. It's set to take place every four years at the same time, so should prove a good way of gauging who's hot and who's not ahead of the Olympic games the following year.

It promises to be the world's greatest show on two wheels, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We've also listed the UCI Cycling World Championships schedule below.

Free live streams

How to watch a FREE UCI Cycling World Championships live stream

The UCI Cycling World Championships are completely FREE to watch, and not just in the UK. Check out this list of free streams to get your teeth into.

UK – BBC iPlayer

Australia – SBS

Belgium – Sporza

France – France TV Sport

Italy – Rai Sport

Spain – RTVE

Travelling abroad at the time of broadcast? Don't worry, you can still tune into your usual free stream by using to a VPN to watch a free UCI Cycling World Championships live stream. It will appear that you're still in your home country, so you can connect to your usual online services without any geo-blocking – see below for full instructions.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships from outside your country

If you're abroad, you can use a VPN to connect to your usual stream. This will make your usual streaming service think you're still in your home country, circumventing the geo-blocking that can apply in some parts of the world. That'll leave you free to enjoy a UCI Cycling World Championships live stream wherever you are.

VPNs are affordable, and easy to use, too. Here's how to use one.

Use a VPN to watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 from anywhere

Global streams

How to live stream UCI Cycling World Championships FREE in the UK

Most of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across the BBC. That means you can watch a Cycling World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Hardcore cycling fans who don't mind spending a bit of money for comprehensive coverage may want to turn to Discovery+ or GCN+ instead. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. GCN+ costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: live stream for FREE in Australia

Cycling fans can watch the UCI Cycling World Championships for free in Australia on SBS Viceland. That means you can also live stream UCI Cycling World Championships coverage on the free-to-use SBS on Demand platform. SBS on Demand provides comprehensive coverage of the event, while only the biggest races will be shown on SBS Viceland. Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: live stream in the US

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the US. A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the UCI Cycling World Championships, don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch live UCI Cycling World Championships coverage on FloBikes. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$17). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

UCI Cycling World Championships schedule and events

BMX FREESTYLE FLATLAND

Tuesday, August 8

Qualifying

Wednesday, August 9

Semi-finals

Thursday, August 10

Finals

BMX FREESTYLE PARK

Saturday, August 5

Qualifying

Sunday, August 6

Semi-finals

Monday, August 7

Finals

BMX RACING

Sunday, August 6 - Wednesday, August 9

BMX Racing Challenge

Saturday, August 12

BMX Racing Championships Qualifying

Sunday, August 13

BMX Racing Championships Finals

GRAN FONDO

Friday, August 4

Road Race

Monday, August 7

Individual Time Trial

INDOOR CYCLING

Friday, August 11

Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals

Saturday, August 12

Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals

Sunday, August 13

Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals

Friday, August 11

Cycle-Ball Group games

Saturday, August 12

Cycle-Ball Group games

Sunday, August 13

Cycle-Ball Finals

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY

Tuesday, August 8

Cross-Country Short Track Qualifying

Wednesday, August 9

E-MTB Cross-Country

Cross-Country Team Relay

Thursday, August 10

Cross-Country Olympic Juniors

Cross-Country Short Track Finals

Friday, August 11

Cross-Country Olympic U23s

Saturday, August 12

Cross-Country Olympic Elite

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY MARATHON

Sunday, August 6

Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon

MOUNTAIN BIKE DOWNHILL

Thursday, August 3

Qualifying

Friday, August 4

Qualifying & Finals

Saturday, August 5

Finals

PARA-CYCLING ROAD

Wednesday, August 9

Individual Time Trial

Thursday, August 10

Individual Time Trial

Friday, August 11

Road Race

Saturday, August 12

Road Race

Sunday, August 13

Team Relay

PARA-CYCLING TRACK

Thursday, August 3 - Tuesday, August 8

Para-Cycling Track

ROAD

Saturday, August 5

Road Race Juniors

Sunday, August 6

Road Race Elite Men

Saturday, August 12

Road Race U23 Men

Sunday, August 13

Road Race U23 & Elite Women

Tuesday, August 8

Team Time Trial Mixed Relay

Wednesday, August 9

Individual Time Trial U23 Men

Thursday, August 10

Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Women

Friday, August 11

Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Men

TRACK

Thursday, August 3 - Wednesday, August 9

Track

TRIALS

Wednesday, August 9

Teams Finals

Thursday, August 10

20 Inch Semi-finals

Friday, August 11

20 Inch Semi-finals

Saturday, August 12

20 Inch Finals

Thursday, August 10

26 Inch Semi-finals

Friday, August 11

26 Inch Semi-finals

Saturday, August 12

26 Inch Semi-finals