UCI Road World Championships live stream: watch free from anywhere

Watch a UCI Road World Championships live stream
You can watch the 2023 UCI Road World Championships for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and SBS On Demand in Australia. Free live coverage is also available on Sporza in Belgium, France TV in France, Rai Play in Italy, and Teledeporte in Spain. Full schedule and how to watch the track events at the UCI Cycling World Championships live stream just below. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch FREE UCI Road World Championships live streams from anywhere.
|Dates: Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 13
|FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS On Demand (AUS)
Preview
UCI Road World Championships 2023: preview
This year's UCI Road World Championships are part of the bigger UCI World Championships – a new event that will happen every four years, bringing together 13 world championships across seven disciplines. But don't worry, the UCI Road World Championships will continue as an annual event, so next year will be business as usual.
Glasgow is officially the host city, but road events will take place on the roads between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and on the Glasgow circuit.
There are three road events: road race, individual time trial, and mixed team relay.
The road race pits riders against each other in an all-out race to the finish. If the weather from the last few weeks is anything to go by, they'll have to battle the elements as well as each other out on the road. It's a team sport, but there's only one rainbow jersey up for grabs.
The individual time trial sees riders set off one by one at regular intervals of one to two minutes. They're racing the clock rather than each other – expect to see streamlined bikes, helmets, and skin suits in a bid to shave fractions of a second off their time.
In the team time trial mixed relay, squads of six (three women and three men) take turns to race a road circuit. One rider per team can opt out of each stage, so strategy really comes into play to keep the freshest legs on the road.
Here we'll show you how to watch a FREE 2023 UCI Road World Championships live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We've also listed the full UCI Cycling World Championships schedule below.
Free live streams
How to watch a FREE UCI Road World Championships live stream
The UCI Cycling World Championships are completely FREE to watch, and not just in the UK. Check out this list of free streams to get your teeth into.
UK – BBC iPlayer
Australia – SBS
Belgium – Sporza
France – France TV Sport
Italy – Rai Sport
Spain – RTVE
Travelling abroad? Don't worry, you can still tune into your usual free stream by using a VPN to watch a free UCI Cycling World Championships live stream. It will appear that you're still in your home country, so you can connect to your usual online services without any geo-blocking – see below for full instructions.
Watch from anywhere with a VPN
How to watch UCI Road World Championships from outside your country
If you're abroad, you can use a VPN to connect to your usual stream. This will make your usual streaming service think you're still in your home country, circumventing the geo-blocking that can apply in some parts of the world. That'll leave you free to enjoy a UCI Road World Championships live stream wherever you are.
VPNs are affordable, and easy to use, too. Here's how to use one.
Use a VPN to watch UCI Road World Championships 2023 from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use, and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to use a VPN to watch UCI Road World Championships 2023
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for Brits abroad.
Global streams
How to live stream UCI Road World Championships FREE in the UK
Most of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across the BBC.
That means you can watch a Road World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Currently travelling overseas?
Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.
Hardcore cycling fans who don't mind spending a bit of money for comprehensive coverage may want to turn to Discovery+ or GCN+ instead.
A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.
GCN+ costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.
How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2023: live stream for FREE in Australia
Cycling fans can watch the UCI Road World Championships for free in Australia on SBS Viceland.
That means you can also live stream UCI Road World Championships coverage on the free-to-use SBS on Demand platform.
SBS on Demand provides comprehensive coverage of the event, while only the biggest races will be shown on SBS Viceland.
Outside Australia but want your usual coverage? Use ExpressVPN to watch your favourite streaming services from anywhere on the planet.
How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2023: live stream in the US
The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the US.
A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out to $12.50 per month.
If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the UCI Road World Championships, don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.
How to watch 2023 UCI Road World Championships in Canada
Full UCI Cycling World Championships schedule and events
* Indicates a road event
BMX FREESTYLE FLATLAND
Tuesday, August 8
Qualifying
Wednesday, August 9
Semi-finals
Thursday, August 10
Finals
BMX FREESTYLE PARK
Saturday, August 5
Qualifying
Sunday, August 6
Semi-finals
Monday, August 7
Finals
BMX RACING
Sunday, August 6 - Wednesday, August 9
BMX Racing Challenge
Saturday, August 12
BMX Racing Championships Qualifying
Sunday, August 13
BMX Racing Championships Finals
GRAN FONDO
Friday, August 4
Road Race
Monday, August 7
Individual Time Trial
INDOOR CYCLING
Friday, August 11
Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals
Saturday, August 12
Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals
Sunday, August 13
Artistic Cycling Qualifying & Finals
Friday, August 11
Cycle-Ball Group games
Saturday, August 12
Cycle-Ball Group games
Sunday, August 13
Cycle-Ball Finals
MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY
Tuesday, August 8
Cross-Country Short Track Qualifying
Wednesday, August 9
E-MTB Cross-Country
Cross-Country Team Relay
Thursday, August 10
Cross-Country Olympic Juniors
Cross-Country Short Track Finals
Friday, August 11
Cross-Country Olympic U23s
Saturday, August 12
Cross-Country Olympic Elite
MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY MARATHON
Sunday, August 6
Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon
MOUNTAIN BIKE DOWNHILL
Thursday, August 3
Qualifying
Friday, August 4
Qualifying & Finals
Saturday, August 5
Finals
PARA-CYCLING ROAD*
Wednesday, August 9
Individual Time Trial
Thursday, August 10
Individual Time Trial
Friday, August 11
Road Race
Saturday, August 12
Road Race
Sunday, August 13
Team Relay
PARA-CYCLING TRACK
Thursday, August 3 - Tuesday, August 8
Para-Cycling Track
ROAD*
Saturday, August 5
Road Race Juniors
Sunday, August 6
Road Race Elite Men
Saturday, August 12
Road Race U23 Men
Sunday, August 13
Road Race U23 & Elite Women
Tuesday, August 8
Team Time Trial Mixed Relay
Wednesday, August 9
Individual Time Trial U23 Men
Thursday, August 10
Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Women
Friday, August 11
Individual Time Trial Junior & Elite Men
TRACK
Thursday, August 3 - Wednesday, August 9
Track
TRIALS
Wednesday, August 9
Teams Finals
Thursday, August 10
20 Inch Semi-finals
Friday, August 11
20 Inch Semi-finals
Saturday, August 12
20 Inch Finals
Thursday, August 10
26 Inch Semi-finals
Friday, August 11
26 Inch Semi-finals
Saturday, August 12
26 Inch Semi-finals