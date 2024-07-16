These 6 awesome OLED TVs just hit their lowest-ever prices for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is all about the TV deals. At least it is for me, but then I am a TV reviewer by trade. If you are on the hunt for a new TV this year – specifically an OLED TV – then you are in luck, as some of the very best OLED TVs available have just dropped to their lowest-ever prices.

There can be a lot of suspicion around sales events such as Prime Day. Are the deals really as good as they look? Or are these just regular prices disguised as deals?

The truth is that there's usually a bit of both going on, but I track the prices of our favourite TVs right through the year and can personally say that the below models are all at the lowest prices I've ever seen them.

These best-ever deals include models from Sony and LG, and in sizes ranging from 42 inches right up to 77 inches. And if you're wondering which one I would buy with my own money, it's the LG G2 – that price is ridiculously low.

Sony XR-42A90K 42-inch OLED TV was £1899 now £1095 at Argos (save £804)

Sony's first 42-inch OLED is a high-end treat, particularly if picture authenticity is your priority. It sounds great by TV standards, too. Use code GAMING10 at checkout to get this price.

Five stars

Read our full Sony XR-42A90K review

LG OLED48C3 48-inch OLED TV was £1599 now £820 at Amazon (save £779)

The 48-inch LG C3 is a brilliant combination of performance, features and price. The picture is thrilling but authentic, it boasts every gaming feature you could possibly need and it has an app-packed, user-friendly operating system.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full LG OLED48C3 review

LG OLED55C3 55-inch OLED TV was £2099 now £935 at Amazon (save £1164)

While it's not vastly better than the C2 it replaced, the larger C3 is still a terrifically consistent picture performer with the most user-friendly operating system and flawless gaming specs. For movies, the Sony A80L below is even better, but the price difference makes this C3 deal the one I would choose.

Read our full LG C3 review

Sony XR-55A80L 55-inch OLED TV £2399 £1199 at Amazon (save £1200)

One of the biggest surprises of last year, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a performance that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. Little wonder it was our TV Product of the Year for 2023.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full Sony XR-55A80L review

LG OLED65G2 65-inch OLED TV was £3299 now £944 at Peter Tyson (save £2355)

The G2 is LG's 2022 flagship 4K model, boasting not only OLED Evo technology but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels (though the newer G3 and G4 go even brighter). It also supports every gaming feature you could wish for and has a lovely design – but do bear in mind that a wall bracket is included rather than a stand.

Read our full LG G2 review