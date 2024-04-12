Sony ULT Wear vs Sony WH-1000XM5: what are the differences between the two headphones?

Sony has recently announced a brand new ULT range of four new products, including a pair of portable Bluetooth speakers and a light-up, karaoke-ready tower speaker. The debutantes we're interested in here, though, are Sony's ULT Wear over-ear wireless headphones, a mid-range pair of noise-cancelling cans that could offer a cheaper alternative to the flagship Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5.

There are key differences between the ULT Wear and the WH-1000XM5 headphones, and while we haven't had the sort of time with the new ULT Wear cans as we have with our Award-winning favourites, we have assessed what the new boys are bringing to the table compared with what we already know about the excellent premium class-leaders.

We'll need more time to rate and review the ULT Wear, and while the new headphones aren't cheap, they aren't a like-for-like rival for the premium Sony XM5 over-ears. We're not here to pick winners, but instead will lay out the differences and similarities between the two Sony models, and what you could be getting from the new bass-focused young guns when placed side-by-side with the established grandmasters.

Price & availability

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are still setting the benchmark for wireless headphones at this level. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The new Sony ULT Wear sit within the market's mid-range, and while they're cheaper than the premium XM5, they'll set you back more than the more budget WH-CH720N (£99 / $129 / AU$259).

Priced at £180 / $200 / AU$440, the ULT Wear do push well beyond this more affordable over-ear ANC model, but they're nowhere near the premium outlay that you'll have to fork out for the WH-1000XM5 when the latter are charging their full, official fee of £380 / $399 / AU$550.

We'd caveat the above by stating that, while the figures above represent the XM5's official price tag, they do often fluctuate, especially during sales events, so can fall to the £279 / $300 mark if you're patient and on the lookout for a bargain.

Build & design

Sony's new ULT Wear look pretty similar to the XM5, and they might be just as comfy, too. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Place the Sony ULT Wear headphones side-by-side with their more premium counterparts and you'd at least have to look for more than a few seconds before you confidently distinguish between the two samples. Visually, both pairs sport similar, if not identical DNA, with both showcasing that smooth, oval earcup shape, well-adorned padded headband and lightweight but sturdy construction that go into making Sony's headphones such a delight to live with.

There are differences, of course. The WH-1000XM5 are a little sleeker and more up-market in their overall design, even if the ULT Wear don't appear to lag particularly far behind. The newer bass-focused headphones distinguish themselves via their large button on the left earcup which lets you toggle your preferred bass profile. There's also a moderately large Sony text logo on the upper corner of the headband which gleams thanks to its shiny lenticular font; you'll either find that to be a nice touch of visual flair or an unnecessary adornment that gives the ULT Wear cans a touch of unwanted gaudiness. It's a matter of taste, naturally.

We haven't had the chance to adequately touch and hold both sets of cans at the same time to make a proper comparison, but we can tell you that both pairs of headphones feel satisfying in hand. The XM5's then-revamped "noiseless design" sets the standard, with a lightweight yet firm, flexible construction that hasn't let us down so far during comparative testing. With ABS sliders, swivelling earcups and comfortable memory foam in the centre of the headband, there aren't many finer-built over-ears at this level.

Happily, the ULT Wear seem to have taken a leaf out of the XM5's pleasing playbook. The newer cans' headband is similarly plush and adorned with a decent amount of soft padding (as are the earpads), and they certainly felt secure and comfortable during the small amount of on-head time that we were granted during our hands-on demo. Similarly, the ULT Wear's headband extends easily via a sliding mechanism, while the smoothly swivelling hinges at the summit of each earcup ape the XM5 in all the best ways.

We don't know how comfortable the ULT Wear will be on a day-to-day basis, so we'll hedge our bets and simply tell you that they seem to have all of the right ingredients to imitate the might of the WH-1000XM5.

Features

The ULT Wear go far beyond their focus on customisable bass. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are positively packed with high-performing features. Sony's DSEE Extreme engine upscales compressed music, while the cans' useful 'Speak to Chat' functionality allows for quick conversations as the headphones simply detect when you start talking, pause the music that's playing and drop you into ambient mode automatically. Other semi-exclusive features, such as on-head detection and Bluetooth Multipoint, serve to make the XM5 a well-rounded choice for any feature-hungry user.

Then there's the big stuff. Active noise cancelling is excellent, delivering what we described at the time as "the best in the business", and while the Bose QC Ultra Headphones are staking their claim for the crown, there's no denying how well Sony's Integrated V1 Processor works to block out noise in a natural, consistent manner. 30 hours of playback with ANC on or 40 with it off are solid numbers for battery life, with a ten-minute quick charge adding five hours of additional playback. Call quality is excellent thanks to the headphones' built-in beamforming mic, LDAC codec support for streaming hi-res files is a big plus, while the on-cup touch controls work as smoothly and naturally as you'd hope from the established brand.

The more affordable ULT Wear aren't quite as well stocked, but they're doing pretty well nonetheless. Battery life is the big standout, with a potential 50 hours from the cans if you've turned ANC off and a decent 30 hours if you decide to switch it on. On the subject of noise cancelling, while we didn't get that much time to dig deep into its ANC capabilities, our brief moments spent in its cocooning isolation were impressively serene. That's no surprise, as the ULT Wear share the same V1 Processor as the XM5 for handling the ANC technology capabilities, so we wouldn't be surprised if they were able to keep up with their most costly siblings when it comes to blocking out unwanted external sound.

Bluetooth Multipoint is on board for switching between devices on the fly, while fast pair lets you connect to a compatible source quickly if you have an Android or Google device. Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codec is also on the menu here, which is a nice bonus for the ULT Wear's price point.

The big distinguishing factor comes in the shape of that shiny on-cup button, the one which allows you to toggle between the headphones' three audio modes on the fly: a standard non-boosted profile; the "power bass" mode for more bass attack; and "deep bass" for greater resonance from the lower frequencies. You can naturally adjust the EQ for both sets of headphones via the Sony Headphone Connect app, but only with the ULT Wear can you make such adjustments with the touch of a single button on the headphones themselves.

Sound

Sonically, the XM5 lead the pack for over-ear headphones of this type. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sound quality is what made us truly fall in love with the Sony WH-1000XM5. Detailed, musical and transparent enough to have a decent crack at practically any track or genre you care to dig out, the Sony XM5 fully deserved their 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award for their stellar audio performance. They're rhythmically superb, not to mention much more detailed and nuanced than the previous WH-1000XM4, with an entertaining character that walks the line between sparky fun and genuine insight with the ease of a seasoned trapeze artist.

As we stated in our review, "there’s a real sense of drive and weight" to percussive hits when played through the XM5, but the five-star cans "also manage to keep edges clean and pristine which makes their rise and fall even more dynamic". From Billie Eilish to John Williams' Duel Of The Fates, Sony's premium performers absolutely have it covered.

How do the ULT Wear sound in comparison? We won't know fully until we get a sample in for review, but it's not likely to come down to a like-for-like comparison where we tell you which one offers an objectively "better" sound profile. These are two distinct pairs of headphones with different aims, audiences and price points, so assessing one as "better" than the other would come with too many obfuscating caveats.

What we will say is that during our brief hands-on window with the new headphones, we enjoyed our time with the ULT Wear cans. A Tidal recording of alt-J's In Cold Blood conjured a familiar Sony sense of cohesion and fullness across the sonic spectrum, with a musically engaging balance that didn't seem to stray too heavily into just focusing on nothing but bass, bass and more bass.

The bass modes certainly seemed to work as Sony promised they would. Flicking through each profile added weight at the lower end, with the punchier "attack bass" bringing in more impact and kick before the "deep bass" mode bolstered the lower end's swell with an emphasis on fullness and depth. Again, more time is needed to make a deeper assessment, but it's a solid start from where we're sitting.

Verdict

We're excited to get more hands-on time with the Sony ULT Wear. (Image credit: Sony)

The WH-1000XM5 flagship headphones are musically adept, wonderfully made and feature-laden Award-winners, setting the standard at their premium level and laying down a marker to which all similar products at their level should aspire.

While the ULT Wear aren't at the same price level, we still have high hopes for Sony's latest headphones, especially as they appear to share much of the DNA – both visually and internally – as the class-leading XM5. We'd reiterate that this is not a cheese-and-cheese comparison, and that these really are two different pairs of headphones that hold different purposes, target demographics and RRPs, but if the ULT Wear can take some of the essential ingredients that make the XM5 so special and transpose them into a distinct new product with its own specific use case and a receptive, identifiable audience, Sony could well be on to another winner.

