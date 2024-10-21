Rewind: the Sonos Arc Ultra appears, a top 'tip' for earbud makers and more

Many of us may be facing the long commute back to work, but to try and help alleviate the burden we’ve published a fresh entry into our weekly Rewind column.

In it our team of experts once again detail the top stories and developments in the world of hi-fi and home cinema to break over the past seven days.

As always, it was a busy period for the team who delivered their final verdict on some big name products, including the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC last week, and a whole lot more.

Here’s what you need to know.



BenQ has a new projector

(Image credit: BenQ)

Last week BenQ lifted the lid on its latest GP520 projector. However, rather than a chunky, traditional unit designed to be set on a stand or ceiling mounted, the new model targets the growing “home-cinema-in-a-box” market. The 4K projector is designed to let users plonk it down on a table near any flat wall or projector screen and deliver an immersive big-screen experience. Featuring solid specifications and coming from such an established name, we’re curious as to how it compares with the incumbent Hisense C1 and Xgimi Horizon Ultra, which currently dominate this segment of the projector market.

Read the full story: BenQ takes aim at Hisense and Xgimi with its latest all-in-one 4K projector



Sonos unveiled a new Arc soundbar

(Image credit: Reddit)

The Sonos Arc has been a staple entry in our best soundbar and best Dolby Atmos soundbar buying guides for multiple years. Which is why we’re a little sad it’s set to be retired in the very near future. But there is one silver lining. Specifically, it’s set to be replaced with a spiffy new Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar. Though we’re yet to hear the Ultra, on paper it’s a very interesting beast, featuring a new 14-driver set-up that in theory will, at least according to Sonos, let it deliver much more immersive Dolby Atmos audio, with a significantly heftier low end.

Read the full story: Sonos Arc Ultra: price, release date, specs and features for the new Dolby Atmos soundbar



We gave earbud makers a top tip

(Image credit: Apple)

Poor fit is a common issue that can make even the best set of in-ear headphones sound bad. Which is why we always urge readers to experiment with tip sizes, to ensure they get the best fit and seal possible. But, recently we’ve found a lack of choice and variety among tip sizes means that, even if you follow our advice, you may still not get a proper, solid fit. Last week our senior staff writer, Harry McKerrell penned a feature detailing his daily struggles with this very issue, and offered some key advice to earbud makers on how they could quickly and easily solve the problem. Here’s hoping they listen (see what we did there?).

Read the full story: My biggest problem with wireless earbuds would be so easy to fix – so why is it still an issue?

We reviewed the Focal Aria Evo X No3

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week we delivered our final verdict on the Focal Aria Evo X No3. The latest floorstanders from Focal are interesting as they are the middle child in the French company’s new Aria Evo X range, which places them in a very competitive segment of the market. Putting them through their paces in our listening rooms, with our usual reference Naim Nait XS3, we found plenty to like, with the speakers delivering a refined and composed sound. The only minor issue stopping them earning perfect marks is their tendency to trade excitement for a neutral, easy listening sound.

Read our full Focal Aria Evo X No3 review

Our technical editor undertook a deep-dive into an ongoing problem with (most) small speakers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, last week as part of his monthly Mutterings From The Test Room column, our veteran technical editor, Ketan Bharadia deep-dived an ongoing issue with many of the small speakers he tests. Specifically, why, despite their focus on functioning in smaller listening rooms, they’re usually designed to perform best in open spaces.

Read the full story: Exposing the fallacy behind the design of small speakers

