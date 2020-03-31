New on Netflix: best new movies and TV shows on Netflix UK - April 2020

If you spend more time browsing Netflix than watching it, then what you need is some inspiration. And we are here to provide it. We have recommended the best TV shows available on Netflix, but if you've already ticked those off or are looking for something brand-spanking new this is the page for you.

Every month, Netflix shakes up its catalogue with a new slate of TV shows and movies, including old and new classics and cult gems, some of the world's most popular series, and its seemingly never-ending stream of Netflix Originals.

Our picks of the best of the bunch hitting Netflix UK in April are as follows...

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

1st April

Let's be honest, we all need this movie in our lives right now. John Hughes' seminal '80s hit, which, for the tragically uninitiated, sees high-school teen Ferris Bueller live out the best fake sick day ever, is coming to Netflix to cheer us all up. Oh Yeeaah, chicka chicka.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

1st April

Studio Ghibli is behind a number of the highest grossing anime films in Japan, with Spirited Away taking top honours in the country's box office history. Since February, Netflix UK has been dropping Studio Ghibli titles by the bunch, and April's dump will take the total to 21. Expect the likes of Pom Poko (1994), Whisper of the Heart (1995), Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008), From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) and – our pick – Howl’s Moving Castle (2004).

La casa de papel (Money Heist) - Part 4

April 3rd

4K

Professor and the gang are back for part four, and the beloved Spanish heist thriller has some loose ends to tie up after the season three finale left us some excruciating cliffhangers. A Money Heist: The Phenomenon docufilm examining the impact of the show around the world will also air on 3rd April.

The Circle France - Season 1

9th April

The French version of the much-hyped social media reality series is coming to Netflix following its British, American and Brazilian seasons. A social media competition where online contestants flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the highest profile rating (and a €100,000 cash prize), The Circle is very much a reality show for this era.

Sergio (2020)

17th April

A decade after the release of his documentary about United Nations human rights diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, Greg Barker is releasing a theatrical film that dramatises Sérgio's last assignment in the chaotic Baghdad following the US invasion of Iraq.

Peaky Blinders - Season 5

22nd April

Missed the BBC's airing of the latest season of Britain's favourite gangster drama last summer? Or have just finished binging the first four series on Netflix? All four episodes of season five are dropping this month.

After Life - Season 2

24th April

Following a happy-go-lucky guy whose life perspective and attitude upends after his wife's death, Ricky Gervais' six-episode, self-starring drama was among the very best things on TV last year. If the highly anticipated second series has even a third of the first's ingenious dark humour and emotional poignancy, it will be a triumph.

Extraction (2020)

24th April

A fearless black market mercenary is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. With a screenplay from a Marvel Universe director, and Chris Hemsworth in the leading role, this has killer action thriller written all over it.

More movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in April:

Community (season one-six) – 1st April

Nailed It! (season four) – 1st April

Sunderland 'Til I Die (season two) – 1st April

Coffee and Kareem – 3rd April

Brews Brothers (season one) – 10th April

Tigertail – 10th April

Chris D'Elia: No Pain – 14th April

The Innocence Files (season one) – 15th April

Fauda (season three) – 16th April

Mauricio Meirelles: Generating Chaos – 16th April

Rising High – 17th April

Earth and Blood – 17th April

Too Hot to Handle (season one) – 17th April

Cooked With Cannabis (season one) – 20th April

The Midnight Gospel (season one) – 20th April

The Willoughbys – 22nd April

Extracurricular – 29th April

