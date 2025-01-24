Netflix has finally lassoed the TV show everyone's been talking about

Netflix is set to welcome a highly popular five-season TV series to its catalogue courtesy of rival streaming service and production company Paramount. Yellowstone has until now been exclusively streaming through Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video, but now that the cowboy hit has concluded it is being shared with other streaming services. Netflix has secured the rights and will add the show next Thursday (30th January).

How long it will be available is not currently clear right, but it may not matter as this is a seriously bingeworthy show.

Interestingly, Yellowstone was originally pitched to HBO, who rejected it. Paramount picked it up and it's been a massive hit since its debut in 2018, currently garnering an 83 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.6 score on IMDb.

Cowboys, eh? So is it a Western?

Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount)

While Yellowstone does have a theme that centres around cowboys, it's set in modern times and therefore referred to as a neo-western drama.

The show tells the story of conflicts between landowners over the shared borders of the Yellowstone Dutton Range, Broken Rock Indian reservation, Yellowstone National Park and land developers.

As you might imagine that means a lot of clashes resulting in political battles as well as physical ones.

Hit cast

Leading the charge is Hollywood's Kevin Costner, who you'll see in a lot of the promotional images as he was initially used to sell the show. Although you may well be familiar with other members of the cast too, due to their rise in fame alongside that of the TV show. For example, Kelly Reilly has risen to fame following her superb performances as Beth Dutton, the powerful daughter of John Dutton, Costner's character.

The show's popularity is in no small part due to that ensemble's acting efforts. Sure, there are some fantastic characters and great writing behind them, but the acting and chemistry of the cast really helps raise this show to another level.

Get ready for high drama in this powerful series that is bound to have you hooked from the start.

