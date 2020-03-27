The best Xbox One deals 2020: the cheapest Xbox One bundles and best prices

Spring has sprung but due to the coronavirus outbreak, much of the world now finds itself social distancing and self-isolating indoors. So there's arguably never been a better time to take the plunge on an Xbox One S or Xbox One X should you spot a tempting deal.
The One S, the cheaper of the two, is a capable box of tricks that offers quality gaming at a bargain price, including 4K Blu-ray playback as well as movie and music streaming.
The pricier Xbox One X ups the ante with immersive and native 4K gaming (unlike the upscaling Xbox One S), improved Blu-ray picture quality and support for streaming services such as Netflix.
In terms of retailers, there are plenty of options, including many of the usual suspects: Argos, Game, Currys, John Lewis, Amazon and AO.com all tend to have Xbox deals of their own.
Read on for the best Xbox deals, discounts and bundles (offers that include an extra controller, or an extra game or two as part of the package).
Best Xbox One S deals 2020
The Xbox One S upscales your current games collection to 4K resolution and supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) compatibility. The Xbox interface has never been better and the controller is superb, allowing you to immerse yourself in titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console for £149 at Microsoft
Want the cheapest way to get your hands on an Xbox One? Go for the no-frills Digital Edition, which ditches the 4K Blu-ray drive in favour of downloads. View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB Roblox bundle £209 at Microsoft
If you do fancy the disc drive, you can pick up the standalone console for just £209. This bundle comes with the game Roblox, which immerses you in worlds and experiences created by the Roblox community. View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with wireless controller and Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions bundle £211 at Amazon
Or how about the 1TB console with a couple of racing classics, all for the bargain price of £211?View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with Borderlands 3 bundle for £239 at Currys
This is a great way to grab an Xbox One S with 1TB of storage. What's more, you'll be up and running with a blockbuster shooter too – all for a bargain price.View Deal
Xbox One S 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order £239.99 at Game
Fancy playing in the Star Wars universe instead? Grab this bundle of the 1TB console with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for not much more. It also includes a one-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold. View Deal
Best Xbox One X deals 2020
Want true 4K gaming? Look no further than the Xbox One X. Microsoft's range-topping console offers silky smooth graphics and fast load times. It also supports HDR, for improve blacks when exploring cities at night or creeping through shadowy buildings. And with improved 4K Blu-ray picture quality and Dolby Atmos support, the One X doubles as a family-friendly entertainment hub.
Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle for £259 at Microsoft
Bag this Xbox One X deal and you can power up for some lightsabre action in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You also get a free, one month trial of EA Access.View Deal
Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle for £259 at Microsoft
This could be the perfect starter pack for someone looking to get into Xbox One gaming. You get a 1TB One X console, plus the excellent Gears 5 game for just £259.View Deal