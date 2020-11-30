The best B&W 606 Cyber Monday deals 2020

The B&W's 606 are some of the best speakers ever to set foot in our testing rooms. Indeed, we recently inducted them into the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame. Praise doesn't come much higher.

Despite being critically lauded, they're not as pricey as you might think. And with Cyber Monday taking place right now, you might find them with a tidy discount in the box below.

Today's best Bowers & Wilkins 606 deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 00 hrs 23 mins 09 secs Reduced Price Bowers & Wilkins 606... Sevenoaks £549 £329 View Deal Bowers & Wilkins 606 Richer Sounds £329 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Richer Sounds Sevenoaks Amazon John Lewis

The B&W 606 are a compelling proposition from the off. They're the perfect size for a bookshelf speaker (not too big, nor too small) and look the business. But get them going and the fun really starts.

B&W has trickled down technology from pricier speakers into these entry-level standmounters. And it shows. The Continuum cone tech provides a lively, animated sound with a spot-on sonic balance. There's real energy and drive here, along with body and detail that gives genuine insight to proceedings.

They sound just as good whether they're pumped up loud or kept down to the volume of a mouse. Quite a feat.

So, a great size and price, and capable of breathing new life into any music collection. Even if you do find deals hard to come by, you still won't be disappointed by what the 606 have to offer.

MORE:

Read our full B&W 606 review

Check our list of best speakers

Or go big: best floorstanding speakers