Save up to £200 on Hisense Roku 4K TVs this Father's Day

If you're looking for a top-performing budget TV stuffed with features and services, then you might want to check out these Hisense Roku TV deals. They've arrived at Argos just in time for Father's Day.

The savings not only apply to the five-star, 50in, Hisense R50B7120UK, which is now £299 (down from £379) but also the 43in (£249 down from £329), 55in (£329 down from £479) and 65in (£449 down from £649) versions, representing discounts of up to £200 until the end of June or, more likely, while stock lasts.

Hisense R50B7120UK 50in 4K HDR Roku TV £379 £299

With all the apps and services under the sun, a terrifically usable interface and some stonking picture quality, you simply won't find a better TV for under £300. The UK's first Roku TV scored a solid five star in our review.View Deal

These Hisense sets were the UKs first Roku TVs when they arrived at the beginning of 2020 and they've gone down a storm. They're built on a zippy and intuitive Roku smart platform, packed with over 8,000 apps including big hitters like Apple TV+, Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Now TV, Google Play, Rakuten, Amazon Prime Video and many, many others.

Best of all, though, the picture quality on the 50in R50B7120UK that we tested was very, very decent for this price. The 4K picture is clean and dynamic, while its processor does an excellent job of upscaling HD content to 4K levels too.

The Hisense Roku TVs are only available at Argos and originally appeared at a discounted price back in April. Now they're back to that bargain level we'd grab one of these cheap 4K TVs while you can.

