Beyerdynamic DTX100 review

Beyerdynamic already has some Award-winning earbuds in its DTX80s - and now it's going for the top spot once more Tested at £100.00

Our Verdict

A good upgrade option, but we'd go for the £20 cheaper DTX 80s

For

  • Open and clear presentation
  • extremely detailed sound
  • excellent sense of rhythm and dynamics

Against

  • Slight loss of pace

Want the excellent DTX80s with an extra wadge of bass? Well then, the DTX 100s are probably for you: but you need to bear in mind that with that extra low-end extension comes a small loss in overall pace and, for us at any rate, excitement.

Don't mistake our meaning: the 100s are still rhythmic, open and detailed, and they are significantly weightier and fuller-sounding, but it nevertheless has to be said that the 80s have a smidge of extra sass and attitude.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.beyerdynamic.de/international/
Brand NameBeyerdynamic
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerBeyerdynamic
Manufacturer Part Number713597
Product NameBeyerdynamic DTX100
Product ModelDTX 100

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance12 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response23 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorIn-ear
Weight Approximate11 g
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year