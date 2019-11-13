Best soundbases 2019: budget TV speaker upgrades

Best budget soundbases Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best budget soundbars and soundbases you can buy in 2019.

There is a surefire way to get better sound out of your TV without filling your room with speakers – or even having to make space for a soundbar. The beauty of a soundbase is that it's wide, flat, and it sits directly underneath your TV, as opposed to a soundbar that sits in front of your telly – and thus requires more room.

A soundbase is a handy, space-saving solution for situations (read: room dimensions) where a 'bar just isn't practical, and it'll give your TV far more oomph in the sound department too.

You can get HDMI or digital optical inputs, the option of wireless Bluetooth audio and a sizable boost in sound performance when it comes to TV or films. Interested? Course you are. And you should be, with this little lot. What follows is a roundup of the best soundbases we've tested. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's the time to equip yourself with knowledge and thus, be poised and ready to pounce on a bargain.

1. Q Acoustics M2 The Award-winning M2 provides a detailed and punchy listen, and it's simple to use to boot SPECIFICATIONS Features: aptX Bluetooth | Connections: HDMI, optical, RCA and 3.5mm | Dimensions: 93 x 55 x 34cm Reasons to Buy Crisp, punchy, detailed listen Expressive, easy to use Rugged, fuss-free design Reasons to Avoid Remote could be nicer £149 View at Richer Sounds 107 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Q Acoustics seems to be in for a penny, in for a pound when it comes to boosting TV sound. From speakers to soundbars and now soundbases, the British company has turned out brilliant-sounding products. This particular product even won What Hi-Fi?'s coveted 2019 Award for the the best soundbase currently on the market – so you know you're buying quality. The M2 is sturdy enough to sit comfortably underneath a fairly big-screen TV. It can handle weight of up to 25kg, which is a few kilos more than most 65in LCD TVs. You'll find ARC-compatible HDMI, optical, RCA and 3.5mm inputs, and it supports streaming over Bluetooth, too.

2. Sonos Playbase Sonos' entry is simple, stylish and bests most TVs' sound, even if it's not quite as smooth as we would like. Call us picky. SPECIFICATIONS Features: Dolby Digital 5.1, Spotify Connect, multi-room | Connections: Digital optical | Dimensions: 5.8 x 72 x 38 cm Reasons to Buy Impressively wide soundstage Solid, natural bass Multi-room functionality Reasons to Avoid Harsh treble No HDMI No hi-res audio support £619 View at Amazon 84 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Sonos is the original multi-room champion, with multi-room speakers, a couple of soundbars and this soundbase. So not only do you get better sound from your TV, you also get all the clever streaming functionality Sonos affords, and the ability to easily connect to a multi-room system and be upgraded to a full 5.1 system with the addition of a Sonos Sub and two Sonos Play:1 (or even Play:3 or Play:5) speakers. The Playbase is solid and able to support TVs weighing up to 35kg. Sonically it's a punchy, dynamic and fairly detailed performance, with only an occasionally harsh treble causing us some concern.

3. Canton DM55 A drop in price makes this excellent-sounding Canton even more of a bargain SPECIFICATIONS Features: aptX Bluetooth, LED display | Connections: Optical, coaxial, RCA analogue inputs, subwoofer output | Dimensions: 6.8 x 54.5 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Deep, punchy bass Loads of detail Easy to use Reasons to Avoid No HDMI inputs £266.84 View at Amazon 86 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Canton has a great record with soundbases, combining excellent sound quality with ease of use in one nicely built and affordable box. The Canton DM55 replaces the much-praised DM50, a five-star performer at £400. The addition of a glass top, some sonic tweaks, and a price drop make this good-looking and capable unit even more appealing than before. There's no HDMI connection, but otherwise you get good sound and wireless Bluetooth on a budget.

4. Cambridge Audio TV5 v2 It might lack a display, but this soundbase is sonically superb SPECIFICATIONS Features: aptX Bluetooth | Connections: HDMI, optical, 3.5mm and RCA analogue inputs | Dimensions: 34 x 72.5 x 10 cm Reasons to Buy Tight bass, full midrange Good amount of insight HDMI connectivity Reasons to Avoid Lack of display Remote could be nicer £249 View at Richer Sounds 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The TV5 v2 has a 3.5mm input jack, an RCA connection, an optical input, and aptX Bluetooth connectivity, plus an HDMI cable for 24-bit/192Khz hi-res audio. Sonically, the TV5 v2 is a great soundbase. The bass is tight, the midrange is full and it provides a good dynamic injection across any input. While the TV5 v2 might be marginally behind in terms of midrange detail when compared to the similarly priced Canton DM 55, it does have a greater sense of scale and a more potent bass. The choice is yours.

5. Canton DM100 A big soundbase with big sound, this Canton will give even the largest TV an audio boost SPECIFICATIONS Features: aptX Bluetooth | Connections: Optical, coaxial and analogue RCA inputs, subwoofer output | Dimensions: 6.8 x 54.5 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Clear and insightful Deep, taut bass aptX Bluetooth Reasons to Avoid Size won’t suit all Treble can edge on brightness at times £449 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If your TV’s impractical size has put you off investing in a soundbase, the talented DM100 may well change that. Bigger than the DM55 (listed above), you can expect a deeper, more powerful, room-filling sound. If you've got a big TV – and the space – it's a worthwhile upgrade. Like its siblings, there’s aptX Bluetooth streaming onboard, as well as two digital inputs (optical and coaxial), an analogue input and subwoofer output.

