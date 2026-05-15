Our experts have found the best deals on Award-winning OLED TVs, five-star Bluetooth speakers and ANC AirPods

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KEF is also joining in the deals bonanza this week

An image of the JBL Xtreme 5 Bluetooth speaker, with the deals of the week logo overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

With just under a month to go until a certain World Cup, TV manufacturers are looking to join in the football fever.

We've seen the lowest prices yet on some of our favourite OLEDs, including on Award-winners such as the Sony Bravia 8 II and the LG C5.

As always, all of these products have been rated and reviewed by our expert testing team, and have been given a big thumbs up – and maybe even a What Hi-Fi? Award.

The JBL Xtreme 5 had a high bar to reach, as previous Xtreme speakers had scooped up What Hi-Fi? Awards for their robust build, yet clean and detailed sound. Luckily, the Xtreme 5 received a full five stars only days ago, with a more powerful, clearer performance that made it the best-sounding Xtreme yet.

The Sony Bravia 8 II won our TV Product of the Year Award at our most recent ceremony, and is still our benchmark TV. The motion processing and OLED screen of the Bravia 8 II will make it an ideal World Cup TV, but it's stunningly authentic for movies too.

AirPods need no introduction, but the AirPods 4 with ANC are notable for introducing noise-cancelling to an open (no tips) design and making it work. iOS users will also find plenty of exclusive flagship features and snappy user-friendliness.

The KEF XIO is, quite simply, the best-sounding Dolby Atmos soundbar we have heard. It's also discounted for the first time, but bear in mind it's a cashback offer you'll have to claim back from KEF. Full T&Cs can be found here.

We're spoilt for choice with premium Bluetooth speakers this week. The Bose SoundLink Max wraps up excellent sound quality and an enjoyable experience in this attractive, outdoor-friendly package.

If you have a smaller room or are looking to upgrade to OLED on a budget, then this saving on the 48-inch LG C5 is for you. It's got flawless gaming specifications, excellent app support and is a whopping £618 off with the code 'HUGMAY8'.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds you can buy

And the best OLED TVs for all budgets

Interested in vinyl? Here are the best turntables we have tested

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

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