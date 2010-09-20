Technika is Tesco's own brand and, as a notch above the very cheapest, still represents good value despite a cheap feel to its construction.



The sound is clear and crisp, although it lacks the detail and dynamics of pricier cables.



Unfortunately the colour palette is washed out, with scenery appearing dull, and skin tones looking unnatural and plastic.



The picture is subject to noise, blurring and unsteady motion.



Three stars it is – and that's just for the price; for just £15 more you could have the QED Profile.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook