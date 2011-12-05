Trending

Sony CMT-G1BiP review

Capable and fun to listen to, but not the best Tested at £400

By

Our Verdict

A different flavour to our favourites, the Sony is still capable and fun to listen to

For

  • Solid build for the money
  • full-bodied, dynamic and authoritative delivery

Against

  • Lacks the transparency of the best
  • CD mechanism noisy
  • no choice of speakers

Sony still produces many micro systems, but this one’s a bit special. Most are lifestyle products that try to balance affordability and desirability; the CMT-G1BiP has been designed with sound quality as the priority.

It will play more than just CDs: there’s a DAB, FM and AM tuner and a USB input with support for Apple devices.

Start with a CD and it’s an enjoyable listen, with the body and weight to bring the bass of Flobots’ political hip-hop to the fore, and enough punch and clarity in
the vocal to make every rap ring true.

There’s only a minor quality loss with a switch to uncompressed iPod files. And the Sony majors on fluidity and scale rather than transparency, so it won’t overly expose lower bit-rate rips and downloads.

Lacks pace and attack
The problem is that next to Denon’s D-M38DAB, the Sony sounds a touch ponderous, lacking that extra degree of pace and attack.

An experiment with a pair of Dali Zensor 1s proves that that is at least partly a fault of the speakers, but even were it available as a solo unit – which it’s not – the G1BiP would still fall a little behind.

If you do prefer the muscular but easy-going Sony, though, don’t back the speakers against a wall, as they will boom. Bear that in mind and you’re in for a fun audio jaunt.

See all our micro system Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeMicro Hi-Fi System
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberCMTG1BIP
Product NameSony CMT-G1BiP
Product ModelCMT-G1BiP

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • CMT-G1BiP Hi-Fi Sound System With DAB Radio
  • 1 x Remote Commander
  • 2 x R03 (Size AAA) Batteries
  • 1 x AC Power Cord
  • 1 x FM Lead Antenna
  • 1 x AM Loop Antenna
  • 1 x DAB Lead Antenna
  • 2 x Speaker Cords
  • 8 x Speaker Pads

Audio

Audio FormatsMP3
RMS Output Power100 W
Speaker Configuration2

Technical Information

Player-Recorder TypeCD Player
FeaturesRDS
Media FormatsCD-RW
Number of Discs1
Frequency BandDAB

Physical Characteristics

Width22 cm
Depth33.5 cm
Weight Approximate5.30 kg
Height13.3 cm
Dimensions13.3 cm (H): 22 cm (W): 33.5 cm (D)

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption50 W

Interfaces-Ports

iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year