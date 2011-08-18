We’ve been told that the Sennheiser CX 280s are the replacements for the excellent Award-winning CX 300-IIs, but this MM 70i pair seems much more like them.
They’re significantly more expensive than the 300s, but at least a portion of that extra cash can be put down to the three-button remote-and-mic unit, which is placed on the cable near your chin.
They sound good, too. There’s impressive balance and detail, plus a weighty, but not overbearing bottom-end.
The only problem is that they’re not quite as thumping or dynamic as they might be, which leaves the usually rather primal drumming of The Jezabels’ Dark Storm with a little less impact.
Still, they’re never harsh and always clear, so those looking to upgrade from CX 300-IIs to a pair that's designed for smartphones won’t be disappointed.
See all our headphone Best Buys
Follow whathifi on Twitter
Join whathifi on Facebook
Sennheiser MM 70i review
With a little more sonic oomph, these headphones could have been a five-star product Tested at £50
Our Verdict
Nice features for the money – with a little more sonic oomph, these headphones could have been a five-star product
For
- Three-button remote and mic
- weighty bass and decent detail
- clean and clear sound
Against
- Could do with greater attack and agility
We’ve been told that the Sennheiser CX 280s are the replacements for the excellent Award-winning CX 300-IIs, but this MM 70i pair seems much more like them.