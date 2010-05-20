We’re just on the bullet train heading back to Narita airport, so finally have time to publish the full details of the Spring 2010 products Yamaha has been showing us at its HQ in Japan over the last few days.





Home cinema amplifiers



As mentioned in our original (and exclusive) news story, Yamaha’s tackling the affordable end of the market with its first 2010 receivers, and is also making a big effort to make them less fiddly and frightening than other products of this type.

For example, each receiver has a set of shortcut buttons on the front panel (pictured above) and simplified connection arrangements on the back (see below for the RX-V367).

These aren’t low-tech receivers, though, as each has advanced features like automatic speaker calibration and 3D-compatible HDMI connections.







RX-V367

Price - £200

Available – Imminently

Finish – black (above) / titanium (below)





RX-V367 spec overview:

5.1

100W per channel RMS

192kHz/24-bit Burr Brown DACs

3D-compatible (via firmware update) HDMI repeater (4in/1out)

SCENE buttons for quick access to sources and saved settings

YPAO automatic speaker calibration

CINEMA DSP with 17 programmes

Compressed music enhancer

FM tuner



RX-V467

Price - £300

Available – late May / early June

Finish – black / titanium (pictured above)

Key Specs:





NS-P285

Price - £180

Available – from late June

Finish – semi-gloss black



5.1 (four identical satellites, dedicated centre, subwoofer)

Compact, wall-mountable design

Impedance – 6 ohms

Satellite power handling – 80W

Satellite sensitivity – 81dB

Centre power handling – 100W

Centre sensitivity – 84dB

Subwoofer power – 100W dynamic, 50W RMS

Subwoofer driver – 16cm

Advanced YSP for ‘awesome deep bass’





Desktop Audio (DTA)



Yamaha is aiming to build on the success of its PDX players from last year with a new micro system and bedside unit. Styling is paramount, with a wide range of colours available, but high tech goodies like wireless, AirWired connections for iPods and iPhones also feature.



Finish – light blue (pictured below) / ivory / purple (pictured above)

Weight – 2.4kg

And that's it for now. We've seen - and heard - plenty more Yamaha products still to come in 2010. Watch this space for news updates, plus reviews of the kit above from next month onwards.

