We’re just on the bullet train heading back to Narita airport, so finally have time to publish the full details of the Spring 2010 products Yamaha has been showing us at its HQ in Japan over the last few days.
Home cinema amplifiers
As mentioned in our original (and exclusive) news story, Yamaha’s tackling the affordable end of the market with its first 2010 receivers, and is also making a big effort to make them less fiddly and frightening than other products of this type.
For example, each receiver has a set of shortcut buttons on the front panel (pictured above) and simplified connection arrangements on the back (see below for the RX-V367).
These aren’t low-tech receivers, though, as each has advanced features like automatic speaker calibration and 3D-compatible HDMI connections.
RX-V367
Price - £200
Available – Imminently
Finish – black (above) / titanium (below)
RX-V367 spec overview:
5.1
100W per channel RMS
192kHz/24-bit Burr Brown DACs
3D-compatible (via firmware update) HDMI repeater (4in/1out)
SCENE buttons for quick access to sources and saved settings
YPAO automatic speaker calibration
CINEMA DSP with 17 programmes
Compressed music enhancer
FM tuner
RX-V467
Price - £300
Available – late May / early June
Finish – black / titanium (pictured above)
Key Specs:
NS-P285
Price - £180
Available – from late June
Finish – semi-gloss black
5.1 (four identical satellites, dedicated centre, subwoofer)
Compact, wall-mountable design
Impedance – 6 ohms
Satellite power handling – 80W
Satellite sensitivity – 81dB
Centre power handling – 100W
Centre sensitivity – 84dB
Subwoofer power – 100W dynamic, 50W RMS
Subwoofer driver – 16cm
Advanced YSP for ‘awesome deep bass’
Desktop Audio (DTA)
Yamaha is aiming to build on the success of its PDX players from last year with a new micro system and bedside unit. Styling is paramount, with a wide range of colours available, but high tech goodies like wireless, AirWired connections for iPods and iPhones also feature.
And that's it for now. We've seen - and heard - plenty more Yamaha products still to come in 2010. Watch this space for news updates, plus reviews of the kit above from next month onwards.