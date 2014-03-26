Yamaha has announced four new AV receivers as part of a new RX-V77 series and two new Blu-ray players.

The new AV receivers are: RX-V477; RX-V577; RX-V677; and RX-V777. The Blu-ray players are similarly numbered: BD-S477 and BD-S677.

In a first for Yamaha, the wi-fi will be built-in as standard on the RX-V577 and above. Compatible receivers will also benefit from Wireless Direct connectivity.

HDMI 2.0 will also feature across the range with the RX-V677 and RX-V777 (pictured above) capable of upscaling a 1080p image to full 4K Ultra HD video at 60fps. The RX-V377, -V477 and -V577 can pass through a 4K signal.

High-resolution audio is supported on the RX-V477 and above. FLAC, WAV, ALAC formats are all supported up to 24-bit/192 kHz, either streamed over a network or played back via USB.

Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio is supported across the entire range.

HTC Connect streaming is available on the RX-V477 (pictured above) and the higher models. As with some previous Yamaha AV Receivers, Spotify Connect, Napster, Airplay, DLNA, Musicplay, vTuner internet radio and Juke services are all supported too.

With the new range, Yamaha has improved its BASS Expansion mode and is able to support 2.0 speaker configurations. Users get "better bass response" from their system and achieve a "much clearer, richer bass tone."

Yamaha has also revamped its AV Controller App to version 4.0. The new version has had a facelift, and also allows users to modify DSP modes with a simple pinch and push.

The release dates and prices for the new RX-V77 series are:

RX-V477 £360 (next month); RX-V577 £500 (May); RX-V677 £560; RX-V777 £660 (Both summer 2014).

Yamaha has also announced two new Blu-ray players. Both the BD-S477 and BD-S677 (pictured above) support Miracast mirroring technology, enabling users to send content stored on a smartphone or tablet to their Blu-ray player, and through to their TV.

Both players will be available from next month. The BD-S477 will cost £160 and the BD-S677 is priced £260.

by Max Langridge

