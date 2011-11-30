New from Yamaha is a trio of iPod-docking systems: a rugged go-anywhere mains/battery model with plenty of power, a tabletop stereo dock/radio available in a range of colours, and a sleek all-in one designed to be used on its own stand or (with an optional bracket) mounted on a wall.

You'll have to wait until January for the £99 PDX-11 (above), which offers a choice of mains or battery power, striking looks with an integrated carrying handle, and will come in a choice of colours from best basic black to a rather attention-grabbing lime green.

It uses a two-way speaker system with a 10cm woofer behind a perforated steel grille, has a remote control and a 3.5mm stereo aux-in terminal for a computer or digital audio player, and of course a top-mounted dock for iPods and iPhones.

Power comes from a mains adapter supplied with the unit, or it'll run on six AA-type batteries, giving eight hours' use.

In the shops now is this only slightly more sedate TSX-112 desktop system, selling for £259 and available in black, white, red, orange or yellow.

It has a digital iPod/iPhone dock, in front of which is a slot-loading CD player, and there's also a built-in 30-preset FM radio and both USB and 3.5mm stereo inputs.

The speaker system uses a 2x15W amp and 11cm full-range drivers with reflex bass tuning mounted in a wood cabinet with metal front panel, and the system also has a remote control and alarm/snooze functions.

The £499 ISX-800 Restio system, also now available, is all about relaxation, and combines digital iPod/iPhone docking, CD player and FM tuner, along with line and USB inputs. 2x15W amplification drives built-in stereo speakers using 30mm soft-dome tweeters and a 10cm woofer, and the system is designed to be used on the stand supplied or on an optional wall-bracket.

The unit itself is just 9cm deep, and the half-moon stand allows it to be positioned against a wall if you don't want to use the optional bracket

The ISX-800 has alarm and snooze functions, with a choice of clock layouts and an auto-dimmer for the display panel, and is available in a choice of black, green, green or purple fabric grille and display.

