Yamaha has added online music streaming service Napster to selected models in its Aventage and RX-V home cinema amp range.

Napster gives users access to more than 15 million tracks, internet radio, new music releases and the Napster charts. It also offers an 'artist radio' feature which automatically creates playlists to match an individual's taste in music.

Control of the Napster function is via the standard Yamaha remote or smartphone app.

Yamaha is integrating Napster into the following models: RX-V673 (our 2012 Product of the Year), RX-V773, RX-A820, RX-A1020, RX-A2020 and RX-A3020.

Owners will get a 30-day free trial when they first register for the Napster service. Further information can be found via this link.

