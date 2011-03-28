To celebrate the release of Elbow's latest album, Build A Rocket Boys!, speaker specialist PMC has tied up with the band, Universal Music, Metropolis Mastering and What Hi-Fi? Sound & Vision, to offer one lucky winner a set of PMC's 5-star rated PB1i loudspeakers and a copy of the new album on limited edition vinyl, signed by the band and mastering engineer, Tim Young of Metropolis.

19 runners-up will also receive a copy of the signed album.

The follow up to the Mercury Music Prize winning Seldom Seen Kid, Elbow's new album was, like its predecessor, mastered by Tim Young at Metropolis Mastering in London, using PMC's flagship BB5-XBD studio monitors.

Elbow are currently on a UK tour, which culminates in two nights at London's O2 Arena on 28th and 29th March.

To enter the competition, click here.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook