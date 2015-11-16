We’ve teamed up with Canton and have £4000-worth of state-of-the-art soundbases to give away. The Canton DM55 has just won Best soundbase under £400 in the 2015 What Hi-Fi? Awards thanks to its rich, expansive sound, excellent build quality and smart design. As well as boosting the sound of your TV, you also get built-in aptX Bluetooth for streaming music from your smartphone or tablet.

We have five of these beauties to give away. Each is equipped with 2.1 channel amplification delivering a claimed 200W of power, six drivers, two digital (optical and coaxial) and one analogue input, a 'voice mode' sound setting to boost dialogue clarity, adjustable lip-sync settings, 'hotel mode' for setting maximum volume levels that no-one else can override and the ability to be controlled using your existing TV remote.

The Canton DM100 has ten drivers

And that’s not all: we also have three Canton DM75 Glass soundbases and a pair of its bigger brother, the Canton DM100, up for grabs.

That’s almost £4000-worth of prizes. All entries must be submitted by 11.59pm on 15th December, 2015. Terms and conditions apply.

