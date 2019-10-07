What Hi-Fi? turntable Awards: Technics triumphs as Rega dominates

Some things haven't changed since last year: the UK is still set to leave the EU, Walkers is still adamant people want Brussel Sprout-flavoured crisps, and Rega Research is still dominating the turntable market.

The British brand has picked up four of the six turntable What Hi-Fi? Awards this year. Winners from the Rega stable include the Planar 1 (£249), Planar 3 Elys 2 (£649), Planar 6 Ania (£1469) and the premium-priced Planar 8/Apheta 2 pairing (£2439).

All are terrific performers at their price level, but there's plenty of life in the record playing world beyond just one company...

Rega's Planar 8 is a brilliant high-end deck for the money (Image credit: Rega Research)

The Technics SL-1500C (£899) wowed us earlier this year with its hugely capable sound and ease of use. It also impressed with the ability of its built-in phono stage and the solidity of its build. Make no mistake, this is a Technics turntable you buy for sound quality rather than just the lure of the brand’s legendary DJ connections.

The Technics SL-1500C has a talented built-in phono stage (Image credit: Future)

Looking to for an entry-level 'in' to the vinyl revival? Our budget turntable winner is a repeat of last year: the affordable but still terrifically capable Pro-ject Primary E. This multiple winner delivers a lovely sound that belies its relatively modest £159 price tag. There’s even a good quality cartridge included in the deal.

The odds may be in favour of Rega winning the turntable category's Product of the Year (announced on Tuesday 5th November at What Hi-Fi?'s annual awards ceremony), but if there's anything we've learnt in our 43-year history it's that surprises are a regular occurrence. Tune into whathifi.com on the night to see which of the six contenders take home the ultimate prize.

MORE:

The best turntable deals 2019

12 pairs of spectacular speakers scoop What Hi-Fi? Awards

What Hi-Fi? Awards champions 11 pairs of excellent headphones