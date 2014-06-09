Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Monday 9th June

RoboCop (2014) – Blu-ray

The remake of this cult classic doesn't come near to the brilliance and impact of the original 1987 film, but it's not 'the train wreck it could so easily have been' - says our very own Ced Yuen in his review of the film.

While not the showstopping blockbuster of the year, it refreshingly forges its own path and avoids the pitfalls of a straightforward copy/paste strategy. The action scenes are shiny and fun, but it's the sound that thrilled us.

Suits (Series 3) – Blu-ray

Who knew a series about corporate lawyers could be this fun? If you want to see smart and sexy characters (in smart and sexy suits, of course) solve cases, harbour secrets, deal with backstabbing colleagues and complicated relationships, then get your copy of series three on disc sharpish.

Story arcs for the latest series include Harvey going up against Jessica in his bid to become a senior partner, a merger with a British law firm, Max Beesley as rival lawyer Stephen Huntley who takes a shine to Donna, and a high-profile case involving oil executive Dr Ava Hessington (guest star Michelle Fairley).

True Detective – Blu-ray

The first series of this episodic tale of murder and mayhem spanning 17 years is out on Blu-ray. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play two detectives torn apart by an unsolved murder case and their personal lives, and they recount their investigation as the story flits between 1995 and the present day in 2012. Some parts are a bit gruesome, but stick with it and it's utterly compelling.

The Monuments Men – Blu-ray

George Clooney and Matt Damon enlist the help of Bill Murray and John Goodman to steal back the many treasured works of art that the Nazis took away during the Second World War. It's like Ocean's Eleven, but with Nazis and being loosely based on real events.

We imagine Brad Pitt was too busy scalping the enemy to join in on this caper.

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

The Watchers on the Wall. Ned Stark's beheading, the Battle of Blackwater, the Red Wedding – the most shocking moments always happen in Episode Nines of Game of Thrones. Considering how series four is panning out, we're in for a monumental battle as well as a major character death (or more, if we're unlucky).

Tonight, the wildlings finally catch up with Jon Snow and the Night Watch on The Wall, and the Battle of Castle Black begins.

Tuesday 10th June

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Demimonde. As Vanessa's infatuation with Dorian Gray continues, their lives and relationship further mingles with those of Ethan and Brona. Elsewhere, Sir Malcolm enlists the help of one Abraham Van Helsing.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Futamono. The look on Hannibal's face as Jack Crawford asks for some dinner party takeaway (to test for human DNA) makes tonight's episode. And there are shocking revelations in store when a former Ripper victim surfaces.

But it's Dr Chilton who steals the show with his one-liners as he finally wisens up to Hannibal's true nature and joins in on the cannibal puns.

Also, the leg.

Wednesday 11th June

Orphan Black BBC Three, 10pm

Knowledge of Causes, and Secret Motion of Things. Ah, we've missed Allison. Putting the spotlight back on her and Felix gives us a nice little injection of black comedy, while there's a shock in store for one of the characters.

24: Live Another Day Sky 1 HD, 10pm

5:00pm to 6:00pm. With Jack and Chloe cut off from communicating with each other, our intrepid rogue agent must follow a different lead to catch Margot. Elsewhere, President Heller makes a decision with a fateful impact.

Thursday 12th June

World Cup 2014 Live: Brazil v Croatia ITV HD, 7pm

Football fans, rejoice! The World Cup is finally here. We kick off with the extravagant opening ceremony from the Arena de Sao Paulo, followed by first match between host nation Brazil and Croatia.

Celebrity MasterChef BBC One HD, 8pm

For those missing your weekly MasterChef fix, the celeb version starts this week. In the first week of heats, four famous faces have to cater to the 100-strong staff of the Royal Mail's sorting office, and then cook a two-course meal that will be judged by past winners and finalists.

But first they must survive a knowledge and skills test, which includes identifying a tray of biscuits and creams, and then making a filled brandy snap from scratch in 15 minutes.

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

The comedy panel show that loosely satirises the news is back for its 14th series. Dara O'Briain hosts, with Ed Byrne, Milton Jones, Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan joining Andy Parsons and Hugh Dennis on the panel.

Friday 13th June

The Departed More4 HD, 9pm

Martin Scorcese is on top form here with an expletive-filled crime drama about two characters leading double lives. Leonardo DiCaprio is the cop going undercover to catch a crime boss, with Matt Damon's cop is the mole from that very same crime family, headed by Jack Nicholson. It's an excellent, violent and suspense-filled film.

The Graham Norton Show BBC One HD, 10.45pm

Keira Knightley, Samuel L Jackson and Jenson Button chat on the red sofa, while Kasabian brings the tunes.

Saturday 14th June

World Cup 2014 Live: Uruguay v Costa Rica ITV HD, 7.30pm

It looks like it's going to be another hot, sunny weekend. So break out the BBQ for the day, as once the sun goes down it'll be World Cup time. Uruguay will be hoping their star play Luis Suarez will get over his injury in time for their match against Costa Rica.

World Cup 2014 Live: England v Italy BBC One HD, 10.20pm

This is the one we've all been waiting for: England's first official match of the World Cup. They're going up against Italy tonight – let's hope the Three Lions get off to a good start.

Sunday 15th June

World Cup 2014 Live: France v Honduras ITV HD, 7.30pm

The World Cup continues with France and Honduras meeting in the first round of group matches.

Fargo Channel 4 HD, 9pm

A Fox, a Rabbit, and a Cabbage. It's the penultimate episode of the debut series, and it's safe to say no one was expecting Fargo to be such a success. But the team behind the FX show and the cast of Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman and Colin Hanks prove that it is possible to put a fresh spin on a cherished cult film and create a superb TV show.

If you haven't seen it yet, definitely put this on your must-watch list.

'Til next week...

By Kashfia Kabir

