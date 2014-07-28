Also, check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as competitions you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Monday 28th July

True Blood – Pick of the Day, Fox HD

Noah Blu-ray

"Noah is a hefty, turbulent piece of cinema that lingers after you've watched it; even if you're unsure of whether you enjoyed it or not."

Read our review of this epic Biblical drama helmed by director Darren Aronofsky and with Russell Crowe as the eponymous character tasked with building an ark to save all the animal species before an impending flood of doom.

True Blood Fox HD, 9pm

Death Is Not The End. With Sookie bringing people back from the dead, dealing with the death of sort-of-major characters, and the return of fangtastic duo Eric and Pam, tonight's episode of True Blood is the show we all love. We also get fun flashbacks and questionable hairdos from Pam and Eric, as they recount how they ended up ruling in Shreveport and Fangtasia.

We love Pam and when True Blood ends, we hope this sassy vampire is the one left standing with her stiletto heels intact.

Tuesday 29th July

Hannibal – Pick of the Day, Sky Living HD

Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery Blu-ray

Chances are you've heard your friends, relatives and colleagues raving about David Lynch's 1990s cult show. Now's your chance to see what all the fuss is about, with the two series run and the film (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me) now out in Blu-ray with heaps of special features across the ten discs.

Part-horror, part-melodrama, and with plenty of strange and surreal happenings populating the small town of Twin Peaks, the show focuses on an FBI agent sent to investigate the death of homecoming queen Laura Palmer.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Mizumono. It's the series two finale, and Will takes the final steps to snare Hannibal into his trap. We also finally reach the epic showdown between Jack and Hannibal, teased in the opening scene of this series. Who will survive that brutal fight? Will they manage to catch the cannibal, or does Hannibal have yet another trick (or two) up his well-tailored sleeves?

We know series three is going to happen, with the show cherry-picking plot threads from all of Thomas Harris's books to continue the cat-and-mouse game between Will and Hannibal. MGM still has the rights to all Silence of the Lambs characters so we won't meet Clarice Starling just yet, but we might be on our way to Red Dragon's plotline.

And in the first of many Comic-Con 2014 news and videos we'll be linking throughout this week's blog, here's the series two gag reel for Hannibal.

Utopia Channel 4HD, 10pm

After Jessica's undignified escape last episode, a reluctant Dugdale agrees to hide her. But with Dugdale at the mercy of The Network to protect his family, how long will it be until he turns her in?

Wednesday 30th July

Kill Bill: Vol 1 – Pick of the Day, Sky Movies Greats HD

Veep Sky Atlantic HD, 9.35pm

Alicia. Last week it was abortion, this week it's Selina's policy on universal child care that's under scrutiny from the media. There's also a mocking SNL skit that does her no favours. It's bad timing, too, as she's just about to announce her plan to run for presidency.

Kill Bill: Vol 1 Sky Movies Greats HD, 11pm

Uma Thurman wrecks havoc in a yellow jumpsuit, seeking revenge on her former Deadly Assassination Viper Squad teammates who turned her wedding day into a bloodbath and left her in a coma for four years. Quentin Tarantino's stylish, ultra-violent revenge caper pays homage to Bruce Lee, Japanese samurai films, Spaghetti westerns and anime, and it has a cracking soundtrack, too.

Thursday 31st July

Almost Human – Pick of the Day, Watch HD

Almost Human Watch HD, 10pm

Straw Man. By the time this sci-fi cop show aired in UK, it was already cancelled by Fox. It's a shame, as the buddy-cop chemistry Karl Urban's disgruntled human-detective-with-a-bionic-leg Kennex and Michael Ealy's android-with-a-synthetic-soul Dorian was the heart of the show and made it worth watching.

Tonight's finale shows just how much fun the crime-fighting duo can be. While Dorian comes under review, they're on the hunt for a copycat killer who fills his victims with straw. Problem is, Kennex's father is the one who put the original Straw Man behind bars - but what if he caught the wrong man?

Friday 1st August

Infamous – Pick of the Day, BBC Two HD

Hitman E4 HD, 9pm

Video game film adaptations rarely meet with critical success or unanimous fan approval, and Hitman is one of the lesser adaptations. The plot is thin and by-the-numbers, but Timothy Olyphaunt cuts a decent, stoic and deadly figure as Agent 47.

But for video game aficionados, Comic-Con brings good news: the brilliant and acclaimed post-apocalyptic survival adventure The Last Of Us is being given the silver screen treatment. With Sam Raimi producing, game writer Neil Druckmann in charge of the script, and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) in talks for the lead female role, this could just be the first great video game adaptation we've been waiting for.

Infamous BBC Two HD, 11.05pm

Philip Seymour Hoffman's Capote may be more memorable and snatched up all the awards, but Toby Jones admirably helms this film about Truman Capote interviewing the two convicted murderers of a Kansas family in 1959, in research for his book In Cold Blood. As he interviews them, he begins to develop a close relationship with one of the killers.

Also stars Daniel Craig, Lee Pace, Sandra Bullock, Sigourney Weaver, Jeff Daniels and Isabella Rossillini.

Saturday 2nd August

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD – Pick of the Day, E4 HD

Castle Alibi HD, 12pm

Flowers For Your Grave. While we wait for series seven to air (September 29th in USA), travel back to happier, innocent times when famous mystery novelist Rick Castle first met NYPD detective Kate Beckett and helped solve their first of many, many cases.

When a series of elaborate murders eerily resemble the murders in his books, Castle is immediately intrigued and decides to help the detectives with his own wild theories about the case, much to Beckett's annoyance.

Speed with Guy Martin Channel 4 HD, 12.55pm

Can motorbike racer Guy Martin use Newton's Third Law (for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction) to skim across the surface of Bala Lake in Wales and set the world speed record for riding a bike on water? With those sideburns, anything's possible.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. E4 HD, 1.30pm

Turn, Turn, Turn. Also known as: the one where they find out about the traitorous Hydra agent in their midst.

How did the cast react to the plot twist, and are they still bitter about the betrayal? Check out this year's Comic-Con panel where the Agents of SHIELD cast share their reactions.

There's a blooper reel, too, and exciting new cast members - including geek goddess Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Battlestar Galactica, Spartacus) and Whedon alumni Reed Diamond (Dollhouse, Much Ado About Nothing) - announced for series two, coming soon to TV screens in September. As part of Marvel's plans to dominate the world of entertainment, new series Agent Carter (starring Hayley Atwell) is also on its way.

Sunday 3rd August

Commonwealth Games 2014 BBC One & Two HD

The Commonwealth Games comes to an end this weekend, with coverage from Glasgow all day long across the Beeb. Tune in for the highlights at 8pm, and stick around for the closing ceremony at 9pm.

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

A Golden Crown. Regular viewers and fans will remember this series one episode as the first and possibly last time we all cheered for a character death. Viserys gets his crown, Ned finds out the scandalous Lannister secret and Tyrion makes his ploy to escape the Eyrie prison.

You can see the full Comic-Con panel in the video above, and to round off the Comic-Con 2014 highlights, here's the series four blooper reel - which includes swearing, flubbed lines, almost setting oneself on fire and a song and dance in front of the Iron Throne.

The Losers Channel 5 HD, 10pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana and Idris Elba - that's a promising cast, even for a light-hearted, predictable yet fun-and-explosions action flick. An elite group of CIA agents are betrayed and left for dead, so they're out to even the score by taking revenge on their superiors and stopping the world from being subjected to high-tech warfare.

With Captain America, The Comedian, Uhura and Stacker Pentecost/Heimdall on board, we think they've got a fair chance of winning.

Winter's Bone BBC Two HD, 10.30pm

Before she was the symbol of resistance in The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence caught the critics' attention and got her first Oscar nod with this powerful indie film. A teenager from the rural Ozarks region in USA goes in search of her missing drug-dealing father to save her family from being evicted.

'Til next week...