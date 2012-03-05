Welcome to our guide to this week's essential viewing, including HD and 3D films, TV shows, live sport and the week's Blu-ray releases.

Here's our pick of what to watch:

Monday 5th March

Game of Thrones - Blu-ray

When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. The Blu-ray release of this HBO adaptation of George R. R. Martin's epic fantasy novels has been hotly anticipated. With a star-studded cast, Game of Thrones follows seven nobles families who fight for control over the mythical land of Westeros.

The Ides of March - Blu-ray

George Clooney and Ryan Gosling tackle US politics in this Oscar-nominated film that also stars Paul Giamatti, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Marisa Tomei.

Contagion - Blu-ray

A mysterious and deadly virus triggers global pandemonium as scientists try to find a cure to save the world - and our A-list cast of Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishbourne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard - in this Steven Soderbergh drama.

The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff - BBC HD - 8.30pm

Last in this 3-part Victorian spoof series sees Jedrington Secret-Past reconciled with his wife Conceptiva, and together they attempt to escape from the clutches of the evil Mr Grimstone. With Robert Webb, Katherine Parkinson and Tim McInnery.

The Immortals - Sky 3D - 11pm

A mortal man is called upon to help the Greek gods fight a war with King Hyperion in this 3D mythological adventure starring Henry Cavill, Mickey Rourke and Freida Pinto. Also out on Blu-ray today.

Tuesday 6th March

Arsenal v AC Milan - Sky Sports HD2 and Sky 3D - 7pm

Champions League

Horizon: Solar Storms - The Threat to Planet Earth - BBC HD - 9pm

How a predicted spate of impending solar storms may disrupt our technological civilisation.

The Aviator - Watch HD - 10pm

Leonardo DiCaprio plays mogul Howard Hughes in this lavish biopic directed by Martin Scorsese about Hughes' Hollywood romances and aviation exploits.

Birmingham City v Chelsea - ITV HD - 7.30pm

FA Cup replay

Wednesday 7th March

Tottenham Hotspur v Stevenage - ESPN HD - 7pm

FA Cup

A Night at the Museum - E4 HD - 8pm

Museum security guard Ben Stiller discovers an ancient curse that causes the exhibits on display to come to life after dark. Also starring Carla Gugino and Owen Wilson alongside a host of celebrity cameos, such as Ricky Gervais, Steeve Coogan, and Dick van Dyke.

Lionel Messi: World's Greatest Player - ITV4 HD - 10pm

A look at the career of Barcelona's Argentinian striker who, at just 24, has already established himself as one of the greatest players in football today.

Thursday 8th March

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - Sky Movies HD Family - 8.30pm

From the people who gave us Pirates of the Caribbean, it should be no surprise that this film adapted from a video game is hugely enjoyable with some great action sequences and swordplay. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton, Richard Coyle and Ben Kingsley.

David Walliams' Big Swim - BBC1 HD - 9pm

A Sports Relief Special documentary looking back on the comedian's eight day swim for Sports Relief 2012.

Hanna - Sky Movies HD Premier - 10pm

Director Joe Wright takes a break from period films in favour of this thriller, where a 16-year-old assassin is sent on a mission while being tracked by a ruthless CIA agent. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana and Cate Blanchett.

Friday 9th March

The Culture Show - BBC HD - 7pm

Florench Welch discusses the influence of Renaissance art on her music.

Saturday 10th March

Bolton Wanderers v QPR - Sky Sports HD2 - 12.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Bristol City v Cardiff City - Sky Sports HD2 - 5pm

Championship

Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - ESPN HD - 5.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Cirque du Soleil: Quidam - Sky Arts1 HD - 7pm

Cirque du Soleil presents the story of a young girl's escape into an extravagant and whimsical imaginary world full of acrobats and colourful characters.

Sherlock - BBC HD - 9pm

The Reichenbach Fall - The final problem arises as Moriarty sets out to destroy Sherlock's reputation and loved ones, with shocking plot twists and a heartbreaking ending. Martin Freeman for all the awards.

The Jonathan Ross Show - ITV HD - 9pm

Keifer Sutherland, Amanda Seyfriend and Paul Weller join Ross on the couch.

Sunday 11th March

Norwich City v Wigan Athletic - Sky Sports HD1 - 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

How to Train Your Dragon - Sky 3D - 6pm

An awkward teenage Viking attempts to put an end to the dragon v human feud. DreamWorks animation, with an adorable dragon named Toothless and some great 3D flying scenes. Jay Baruchel, Craig Ferguson and Gerard Butler provide the voices.

Top Gear - BBC HD - 8pm

Motor racing versus golf - hmm, I wonder which one will win. Highlight for this episode is that we get two celebs tackling the reasonably priced car: rock legend Slash and former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Being Human - BBC HD - 9pm

While Hal and Tom go on first dates, Annie accidentally kills a cantankerous old neighbour.

Layer Cake - 5HD - 9pm

Sharp-edged and ultra cool crime thriller from Michael Vaughn about a London cocaine dealer who wants to retire early, but his mob boss has other ideas. Starring Daniel Craig, Michael Gambon, Tom Hardy and Sienna Miler.

'Til next week...