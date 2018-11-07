Watch the 2018 What Hi-Fi? Awards live tonight!

The 36th What Hi-Fi? Awards ceremony is just hours away, and you can watch it as it happens over at the What Hi-Fi? Facebook page, via a live stream direct from the event.

The ceremony is due to start at 9:30pm (GMT) - so, yes, you'll have to put The Apprentice on hold for an hour.

It's then that we will take to the stage at the London Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square to reveal our favourite 25 products of the year (one in each product category) from the 102 Best Buy winners we announced four weeks ago.

To end the night on a bang, we will also announce five special Awards: The Temptation Award, Innovation of the Year, Hall of Fame winner, Outstanding Contribution Award and – thanks to you lovely lot – the Readers’ Award.

And remember, the special Awards edition of the What Hi-Fi? magazine goes on sale tomorrow, Thursday 8th November. Of course, if you are already a subscriber, it will be on your door mat that day...