It has been a good while since we've had a VPI turntable through our test rooms but that could soon change with the news that the New Jersey based turntable-specialist is back in the game with the new Prime record player.

The first deck to be designed by Mat Weisfeld, the son of VPI's founders, the Prime is also the first to feature a 3D-printed tonearm.

3D printing has allowed VPI to create a 10-inch, one piece body tonearm at a lower cost than normal, keeping the overall price of the turntable down (it's all relative).

VPI was keen to design a deck as visually appealing as it is technically efficient, with curved edges, new isolation feet, an aluminium platter and an eye-catching stainless steel/delrin record clamp.

The chassis itself is made of black textured vinyl over MDF, complete with a steel plate beneath to help keep resonance to a minimum. An outboard 300 RPM motor does the donkey work and promises to do so with minimum noise.

There's an anti-skate adjustment and the ability to tweak the cartridge position and alignment. Various upgrades are also available.

The VPI Prime joins the Classic, Classic Signature, Scout and Scout Jr in the VPI line-up.

The VPI Prime is on sale now in the UK for £3750.

