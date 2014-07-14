And to tempt customers into taking up the new channels, Virgin is offering a ten-month Season Ticket for £150 giving access to Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 – a claimed saving of 40 per cent compared to paying for the channels monthly. The offer is open until the close of the football transfer season at the end of August.

Sky recently increased the amount it charges Virgin Media for its channels, so the cost of the Sky Sports Collection and Sky Sports and Movies Collection is going up by £2 a month (although Virgin says this is less than Sky's £2.50 increase for the same packages). However, customers taking addtional Sky channel packages will not be affected by the price rise, which comes into effect from September 1st.

Virgin Media customers will also soon, for the first time, have access to all their Sky Sports channels on the go via a dedicated app. Initially available for iOS mobile and tablet devices, an Android version of the app will follow later this year. The on-the-go service will also be available online.

Subscribers to Virgin's cable TV service now have access to Sky Sports, BT Sport, ESPN, British Eurosport, Premier Sport, BoxNation and Racing TV.