One of the new features on What Hi-Fi? is the ability to write your own reviews. Love your new purchase? Disagree with our verdict? Have some extra insight on your product to add to our review? Now you can have your say.

Hundreds of you have done so, and with the average user review coming in at around 250 words, they're adding some useful extra information to our expert reviews.

We're going to be highlighting some of our favourite reviews on the site and awarding each user the 'Approved Reviewer' badge.

Last month's inaugural user review of the month was a glowing review of the Naim Mu-so by 'adventuresinsound'.

This month we've picked out a user review of the Dali Zensor 5 speakers by 'abrax'.

The review shows the importance of demoing products wherever you can - and not being afraid to go with your own personal preference when it comes to sound quality, or indeed any other feature.

He also points out the partner kit he's using - the Marantz PM6005 - and gives his own description of how the speakers sound. All good information for anyone in the market for these Dalis or any other speakers in this price range.

Fancy having a crack yourself? Take a look at our guide to writing a user review. And it could be your review up in lights next month...

MORE: 9 of the best budget speakers