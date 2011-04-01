UPDATED 01.04.11 with extra information: Naim has launched universal iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch versions of its n-Stream and n-Serve apps, now available free from the iTunes store.

The new versions have enhanced functionality, including integration with Naim's system automation features, and will control the company's streaming music players and hard disk ripper/players.

n-Stream controls the NaimUniti, UnitiQute and NDX, complete with preamp volume control and input selection using the NDX's system automation settings.

n-Serve, meanwhile, gives remote control of the company's HDX and UnitiServe from the handheld devices.

Additions to n-Serve include cover art support, wider search functionality, extended metadata capability and the option of caching information on the Apple device, so the music collection can be viewed in the app when offline.

In both cases you get track and control information in the palm of your hand, and two-way communication between the hardware and controller.

To mark the launch of the new apps, Naim's Tom Johnson, author of the code for the new release, will be online to chat to users on Naim's forums today.

Click here for more details, or to post a question in advance.

