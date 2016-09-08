The new Technics SL-1200G turntable should finally go on sale later this month.

After first revealing plans for a new Technics SL turntable around this time last year, Technics has spent most of the year attempting to explain the price tag of the SL-1200G, which at £2,799, is more expensive than most anticipated.

Now you can get what is probably the most thorough explanation so far, thanks to a video released by Technics. The video focuses on the build, design and materials, which together, Technics claims, will help deliver a level of sound quality that more than merits the price tag.

Convinced? You should be able to shell-out your hard-earned on the new Technics SL-1200G some time this month. If you were holding our for the special edition SL-1200GAE, you've sadly missed the boat...