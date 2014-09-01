IFA 2014 is taking place this week in Berlin and the Korean manufacturer has taken the opportunity to unveil a "world first" with its HW-H7500/H7501 TV-matching curved soundbar, which – perhaps unsurprisingly – is designed to work with the company's range of curved TVs.

MORE: Two new curved 4K TVs announced by Samsung

MORE: IFA 2014 preview - news, products and trends

The 4.2cm-wide soundbar has a curvature radius of 420cm, replicating the design of Samsung's curved Ultra HD 4K TVs and can be used with both 55in and 65in models. It can also be wall-mounted – installed under your TV, replacing the TV stand.

Two speaker units are located on both sides of the soundbar to deliver sound from three directions, with "amped up" mid and low-range capabilities. It can be controlled with a Samsung TV remote or wirelessly by connecting it to a Samsung TV through "TV SoundConnect".

MORE: Best Buys – soundbars/soundbases

Meanwhile, Samsung has also expanded its Wireless Audio multi-room series with the addition of the M3. It joins the existing M7 and M5 products and has been billed as a "more compact and affordably-priced option" for those looking at Samsung as their home multi-room option.

“Following the successful launch of our Curved TVs, Samsung is looking to expand the curved line-up with the introduction of the Curved Soundbar, allowing us to now offer a total curved experience for the consumer," said Robert King, vice president of consumer electronics, Samsung UK and Ireland.

"As the market leader in curved technology, Samsung strives to create the most complete home entertainment experience – whether that’s watching the latest 4K content on our curved UHD TVs, immersing yourself in incredible surround sound or listening to the latest music throughout your home."

MORE: Samsung to expand UHD content offering with Amazon 4K streaming