Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pre-orders open: an affordable 'Fan Edition' smartphone

Samsung has just revealed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung says the Galaxy S20 FE is a "premium flagship smartphone that includes innovations Galaxy fans told us they love most, made available at an accessible price point".

Samsung has aimed to keep fan-favourite features from its March 2020 flagship Galaxy S20 series – such as the 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, an AI-powered camera, its latest S20 chipset, a 4500mAh 25-hour battery, wireless charging to juice up your Galaxy Buds Live and other Galaxy wearables, plus up to 1TB expandable storage – and packaged them into a 6.5" super AMOLED display handset that's available in six colourways. Your options are Cloud Navy, Red, Orange, Mint, White and Lavender – all with the fingerprint-smear minimising 'Haze' finish, as seen in the S20 Mystic Bronze hue.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy S20 FE brings a 32MP front/selfie camera for a post-worthy picture. Night mode is supported, as is Single Take, so with one press you can capture up to 14 results (including video and photos from different angles) in 15 seconds.

It runs on Android 10, and with a 5G connectivity option plus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate support, you can enjoy Xbox Project xCloud mobile gaming on the Galaxy S20 FE, too – something you can't currently get on an iPhone.

The Galaxy S20 FE is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, it boasts stereo speakers, and the front-facing lens is only 3.34mm in diameter (the smallest in any Samsung device), giving you more "entirely flat" screen, less lens notch.

You also get an S20-like triple lens rear camera, with 12MP Wide, 12MP ultra-wide and 8MP Telephoto lenses (a step down from the 64MP telephoto snapper found on the flagship S20, but a triple set-up nonetheless) and Nearby Share, to share content with nearby Android devices, even offline.

The Galaxy S20 FE comes with either 128GB or 256GB storage, a 0-50 per cent quick-charge in 15 min, and it comes pre-loaded with Samsung's Global Goals app.

Availability? Of course. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and FE 5G will be available to buy on 2nd October, 2020, but pre-orders for both the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and S20 FE begin today (23rd September, 2020).

Price? The S20 Fan Edition is available with 4G for just £599, while the 5G version costs £699 ($699). For clarity: the Galaxy S20 costs £749 for the 4G version, and £899 for the 5G model, so it's a fair saving.

Should you buy one? Watch this space...

