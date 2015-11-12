The latest figures released by The Digital Entertainment Group in its third-quarter report show that sales of 4K TVs were up 494 per cent for the quarter.

To put the 2.8 million figure into context, there are 96 million US households with high-definition TVs and nearly 80 million with Blu-ray players. So 4K TV still has a long way to go if it is to become mainstream.

Total US spending on home entertainment was $4bn for the reported period, and for the year to date has reached $13bn.

Around half of the spending (53 per cent) in the third quarter went on digital products, with spending on digital and physical media expected to be about equal by the end of this year.

Spending on Blu-ray and DVD discs fell 14 per cent in Q3 to $1.146 billion, with overall physical media sales dropping by $200m. Though overall spending on digital (known as electronic sell-through) products rose by 14 per cent year on year, that amounted to just $434m in total - an increase of $50m.

Consumers are increasingly shifting their spending to video-on-demand services such as Netflix. Revenues in this sector grew by $240m (23 per cent) year-on-year to $1.23bn.

MORE: Best 4K Ultra HD TVs