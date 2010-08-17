Not only does AXiS offer a dock for both iPods and iPhones, complete with built-in amplifier and speaker, it also has DAB/DAB+/FM radio reception, and thanks to built-in wi-fi can access internet radio, streaming services such as Last.fm and music stored on network computers and drivers.

It's powered by Frontier Silicon's new multi-standard Venice 8 receiver module, and controlling all this functionally is a 3.5-in colour TFT touchscreen display with an icon-driven interface for easy navigation.

The audio is delivered via an 8W amplifier and a speaker using NXT's Balanced Radiator technology, giving what Revo says is 'a smooth frequency response, expansive sound stage and satisfying bass.'

AXiS is compatible with all generations of iPod and iPhone, with video out connecteors to feed a TV, and also has stereo RCA and 3.5mm aux-in sockets, and a headphone output.

It will be available for £199.95 from October 1 from Apple Stores, Comet, Harrods, John Lewis, Next Directory and Selfridges, and comes complete with a free 30-day LAST.fm trial subscription.

Alternatively, AXiS can be preordered from Revo's own online shop, Advanced MP3 Players, Firebox, Hughes Direct, Peter Tyson and Superfi.



