Rega spins out Ania Pro moving coil cartridge

Rega has added a new cartridge option to boost the performance of its mid-range Planar turntables.

The £750 Ania Pro is a moving coil model, which sits between the Ania (£500) and the Apheta 3 (£1250).

The Ania Pro is fitted with a nude diamond stylus to help glean as much detail from the vinyl surface as possible. Rega claims this results in a dynamic and detailed performance, tight bass, warm midrange and accurate highs.

(Image credit: Rega)

The parts are fitted to a cartridge body which is moulded from PPS (Polyphenylene Sulphide) and features Rega's traditional three-point mounting that ensures accurate cartridge alignment.

In terms of numbers, the Ania Pro has a nominal output level of 350μV, a recommended tracking pressure of 1.75 - 2.00g and it weighs in at 6g. It can be bought separately for the Planar 3 and also come factory fitted for the Planar 6 and Planar 8 turntables - all What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winners.