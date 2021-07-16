Record Store Day complete list: all the RSD 2021 vinyl releases in Drop 1 & 2

Record Store Day Drop 2 is almost upon us! Part one of Record Store Day (Saturday 12th June) saw the release of 347 vinyl platters including everything from Wolf Alice to Toots & The Maytals. And this Saturday (17th July), it's time for Drop 2. So, has Record Store Day saved the best for last?

The hotly anticipated second drop will feature over 200 special and limited edition vinyl releases from The Rolling Stones, St Vincent, John Coltrane, Bob Dylan, Squid, Elvis and plenty more besides. They'll be available from participating stores on Saturday.

We've done the hard work and compiled a complete Record Store Day Drop 2 releases below. The Drop 1 releases feature underneath, too.

After you've picked out a gem or two, why not try your luck with our Record Store Day quiz?

Record Store Day 2021 – Drop 2 releases

Add N to X – On The Wires of Our Nerves Soul

Alcatrazz – Born Innocent

Alkaline Trio – From Here To Infirmary

Alpha & Omega Vs Jonah Dan – Spirit Of The Ancients Vol 1

Alpha & Omega Vs Jonah Dan – Spirit Of The Ancients Vol 2

Amigo – The Devil Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides

Ani DiFranco – Ani DiFranco Righteous Babe

Ann Peebles – This Is Ann Peebles

Archive – Versions: Remixed

Aretha Franklin – Oh Me, Oh My: Aretha Live In Philly 1972

Arizona Amp & Alternator – Arizona Amp and Alternator

Art Of Noise – Who's Afraid of the Art Of Noise? / Who's Afraid Of Goodbye?

Ash – BBC Sessions 1994-1999

Awolnation – Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020

Bastille – VS. (Other People’s Heartache, Pt. III)

Beastie Boys Aglio – E Olio Ume

Bee Gees – Three Kisses Of Love

Beverly Glenn-Copeland – At Last!

Bibio – Vidiconia

Bill Fay – Time Of The Last Persecution

Björk x The Hamrahlíð Choir – Cosmogony

Black Sabbath – Master Of Reality

Black Spiders – Black Spiders

Bob Dylan – Jokerman / I and I (The Reggae Remix EP)

Bobbie Gentry – Windows Of the World

Boosie Badazz & MO3 – Badazz MO3

BORED! – Back For More

Candi Staton – Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness (The Lost Fame Sessions Masters)

Captain Beefheart – Unconditionally Guaranteed

Carlton Melton – Night Pillers

Carly Simon – Why Mirage

Cat Stevens – Harold & Maude

Channel 3 – The Sweetest Thing / Someone Else's Arms

Chapterhouse – Rownderbowt

Charles Lloyd – Manhattan Stories

Charlie Parker – Bird in LA Verve

The Clash – If Music Could Talk

Complex – Complex

Cranberries – The Stars: the best of 92-02

Crass – Christ Alive!

Cro-Mags – The Age of Quarrel

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – Déjà Vu Alternates

The Cure – Wild Mood Swings

Czarface Czar – Noir Silver

Dave Davies – Bug

The Dee Gees– Hail Satin

Denzel Curry x Robert Glasper – Live From Leimart Park Loma

Dio – God Hates Heavy Metal

The Dirty Knobs – Humdinger / Feelin High

The Disciples – Return To Addis

DJ Cam – Tropical Gypsy

Do Nothing – Adventures In Success

Dr John, The Night Tripper – The Sun, Moon & Herbs

Dreadzone – Rare Mixes Vol 1

Dream Syndicate – The Out of The Grey (Deluxe Edition)

Durutti Column – Deux Triangles Deluxe

dvsn – SEPT 5TH

Dylan Fraser – The Storm

Earthgang – Strays With Rabies

Ed Banger Records – Ed Rec Vol.1

Elvis Presley – Café europa en uniforme

Elvis Presley – Sings the mad professor

Ennio Morricone – Il bandito dagli occhi azzurri

Ernie K. Doe – Here Come The Girls / Back Street Lover

Evanesence – The Open Door Concord

Fallujah – The Harvest Wombs (10 Year Anniversary)

Fear The Record – Run Out Groove

Ffrancon – Gwalaxia:Belleville 1315 / Machynlleth 1404

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy (Derrick Carter And Seth Troxler Remixes)

Fleet Foxes – Can I Believe You / Wading In Waist-High Water feat. Resistance Revival Chorus

The Flirtations – Nothing But A Heartache / Need Your Loving

Frankie Rose – Seventeen Seconds

Freddie Hubbard – Live At The Warsaw Jazz Jamboree 1991

Freddie Mercury – Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow

Fun Lovin' Criminals – Scooby Snacks [25th Anniversay Edition]

Future – Evol

Georgia – Seeking Thrills (After Hours)

God forbid – Determination

Gorillaz – The G Collection

Gun Club – Ruby Sessions

Happy Mondays – Hallelujah (Original, Club Mix {Andrew Weather & Paul Oakenfold} and Ewan Pearson Remixes)

Hawkwind – Greasy Truckers Party

Heartbreakers – L.A.M.F. - the found '77 masters

The HU – Sad But True & Wolf Totem

Iggy Pop – Live at the channel boston

Jacques Renault – Sky Islands

Jah Wobble And Marconi Union – Anomic

James Ray – James Ray

Jamiroquai – Everybody's Going To The Moon

Jerry Dammers – At The Home Organ: Demos 1980-82

Jesca Hoop – The Deconstruction of Jack’s House

John Coltrane – Naima / My Favorite Things

John Fogerty – Blue Ridge Rangers 4-track EP - Jambalaya (On The Bayou) b/w Hearts Of Stone

John Martyn – The Church With One Bell

John Prine – Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975 (2 CD)

John Prine – Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975 ( 4 LP)

Jon Anderson – Olias Of Sunhillow

Karen O & Willie Nelson – Under Pressure

Keane – Dirt

Kling Klang – Esthetik of Destruction

KMD – Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition

Lamb Of God – As The Palaces Burn

Lea Bertucci – Acoustic Shadows (Anniversary Edition)

Little Esther – The Warwick Singles

Lou Reed – Set The Twilight Reeling

Love – Everybody's Gotta Live

Maceo Plex – Life Index

Magma – Simples

Magpie – Dancing with the devil

The March Violets – Big Soul Kiss - the BBC recordings

Mastodon – Fallen Torches

Matt Bellamy – Cryosleep

Mayer Hawthorne – Impressions

Mike Oldfield – Incantations

The Mike Taylor Quartet – Preparation

Miles Davis – Miles Davis Champions

Millie – My Boy Lollipop

Morricone Youth – The Lodger: A Story Of The London Fog

Mötley Crüe – 40th Anniversary Exclusive Boxset (5 Cassette Box Set)

Mr.Big – Lean Into It

Mungo's Hi Fi – Antidote

New Age Orchestra – Lets Dream Together

OST – Audrey

OST – Oceans Eleven, Music from the Motion Picture (Limited 20th Anniversary)

OST Don Davis – The Matrix - The Complete Edition

OST Harold Budd – I Know This Much Is True - Music From The HBO Series

All Saints

OST James Horner – Aliens, Original Soundtrack (35th Anniversary Edition)

OST Michael Kamen – Iron Giant

OST Tangerine Dream – The Keep Soundtrack

OST The Aliens – Doorway Amnesia

OST The Radiophonic Workshop – Possum OST

Pandella Kelly – Stand In For Love / Love's Needed

Pearl Jam – Alive

The Pipettes – We Are The Pipettes

Purple Disco Machine – Soulmatic

PVRIS – Use Me

Qasim Naqvi – Chronology

Queen + Adam Lambert – Live Around The World

R. Stevie Moore – R. Stevie Moore on Earth

STEVIE MOORE – FREEDOM VS FATE

Ramones – Triple J Live at the Wireless

Randy Newman – Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums (1979-2017)

Rare Pleasure – Superfine Feeling

Richard Pryor – Richard Pryor [Picture Disc]

Richmond Fontaine – Post To Wire

Richmond Fontaine – We Used To Think The Freeway Sounded Like A River

Roland Kirk – Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London 1963

The Rolling Stones –Hot Rocks (1971)

Rory Gallagher – Cleveland Calling pt.2

Roy Brooks – Understanding Wienerworld

Saigon – The Greatest Story Never Told

Sammy Hagar – Heavy Metal b/w Little White Lies (live)

Section 25 – From The Hip Factory

Senses Fail – Let It Enfold You

Shintaro Sakamoto – The Feeling Of Love

Sinéad O'Connor – Live In Rotterdam

The Sisters Of Mercy – BBC Sessions 1982-1984

six by seven – The Way I Feel Today

Soen – The Undiscovered Lotus

Someone's Band – Someone's Band

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Soul

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Ska Fire! Collectors 7" Box Set

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Funk 70 - Collectors 7" Box Set

Spookey – Friends & On The Rocks

Squid – Near The Westway

St. Vincent – Piggy

Steve Reid Ensemble (featuring Kieran Hebden) – Spirit Walk Soul

Sun Dragon – Green Tambourine (1 CD)

Sun Dragon – Green Tambourine (1 LP)

The Sweet – Platinum Rare

Swollen Members – Ten Years Of Turmoil

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert Sounds of Crenshaw

Thai Elephant Orchestra – Thai Elephant Orchestra

Thrice – To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere

Toby Redd – In The Light

Tom Moulton – Spring Break

TV Smith & Richard Strange – 1978

VARIOUS – Erased Tapes 20 · · ー ー ー 0

Various – You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway – Northern Soul 1964-1967

Various – You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway – Dance Crazes

Various Artists – Sassy & Strong: Forgotten Sides From Nashville's Finest Ladies (1967-1973)

Various Artists – Brown Acid : Ten Heavy Hits Vol 1 LP

Various Artists – Too Slow To Disco presents: YACHT SOUL – Cover Versions

Various Artists – Music For Dreams Summer Sessions 2021

Various Artists – Hillbillies In Hell: Volume XII

Various Artists – Legends of Blue Beat The Blue Beat Label

Various Artists – May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson

Various Artists – SMASHED GUITARS AND BURNT DOWN BARS EMMS

Various Artists – Behind The Dykes 2 - More Beats, Blues And Psychedelic

Nuggets From The Lowlands 1966 - 197

Various Artists – Trashmouth Records.. 10 years Not Dead

Various artists including: Yeasayer, Unkle, Der Dritte Raum, Erasure – Chrysanthemum Seal

Vince Guaraldi Trio – Baseball Theme

Wailing Souls – Wailing (Deluxe Edition)

The Waldos – Rent Party!

The Waterboys – How Long Will I Love You 2021 [Room To Roam Sessions EP]

The Wildhearts – Cuts So Deep

Willie Jones – Right Now

Young & Company – I Like (What You're Doing To Me)

Record Store Day 2021 – Drop 1 releases