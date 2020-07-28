Qualcomm says its new charging tech can juice your phone from 0-50% in 5 minutes

Need to leave in ten minutes and just realised you're on four per cent battery? Everyone's been there. That's why Qualcomm's latest announcement is huge – and welcome – news.

The San Diego firmware company has just announced Qualcomm Quick Charge 5, which it claims is the fastest commercial charging technology for Android phones and devices.

It's the world’s first commercially viable fast charging platform to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone, which means (here's the best bit) it should allow users to charge devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes – AKA the fastest mobile phone charging capabilities available.

Quick Charge 5 is the newest addition to Qualcomm's fast-charging ecosystem and is a claimed 70 per cent more efficient than the previous solution, Quick Charge 4. It also boasts 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1.

Worried about your smartphone overheating from that sizable jolt of juice? Don't – Qualcomm promises that while Quick Charge 5 powers up devices at blazing fast speeds, it also keeps extreme safety measures in mind, incorporating 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input over-voltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V. It also runs a claimed 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4.

Quick Charge 5 also uses Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology, tech which promises to support efficiency and help extend the battery life-cycle on your device.

So how do you get it? There are two numbers to look out for when considering your next smartphone or portable music player purchase. Quick Charge 5 performance is being introduced in Qualcomm's newest premium tier power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Qualcomm SMB1396 and Qualcomm SMB1398. Both are now available. You heard it here first...

MORE:

Best tablets 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: release date, price, specs and news

Best wireless headphones 2020