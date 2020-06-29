PS5 prices leaked for consoles, DualSense controller and Pulse 3D headset

Another day, another PS5 rumour. These particular morsels concern the biggest remaining question on every gamer's lips: how much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

One Twitter user – operating under the catchy handle @IronManPS5 – has been busily leaking price-tags and release dates for Sony's newest PlayStation over a series of tweets.

PlayStation 5 will be available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499, €499 and £449 pic.twitter.com/YoiDaGiIJoJune 18, 2020

As well as stating that Japan will see the PS5 on 14th November, six days ahead of North America and Europe (who'll apparently get it on 20th November), the user claims PS5 price for the full-fat console (the one with the disc drive) will be £449 ($499) while the digital-only console will apparently retail for £100 less: £349 ($399).

It's important to note here that @IronManPS5 has been 'leaking' information about the PlayStation 5 for a while now and while some of it has proved accurate, most recently they've erred a few times (according to GiveMeSport), so do take all of this with a pinch of salt.

Next up, the DualSense controller, which will apparently launch at a recommended retail price of £54.99 ($59.99) and the Pulse 3D Wireless headset, that could set you back £129 ($159) making it the most expensive PS5 accessory.

The HD camera pricing for the PS5 is reported to be £55 ($60) meanwhile, and a charging station for the controllers, capable of charging two at once, will cost £24.99 ($29.99).

Further tweets reveal that both the PS5 and the PS5 Digital will contain an 825GB SSD, which, if true, will make for some really snappy loading times.

When any of this is confirmed, we'll let you know. Stay tuned.

