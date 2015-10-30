The testers have tested. The judges have judged. Fizzy fermented grapes have been imbibed and canapés scoffed. Trophies have been lofted and hangovers nursed. The What Hi-Fi? Awards have been decided for another year.

The ceremony marks the best of the best of this year’s home-entertainment kit. To receive a coveted gong it must display the perfect balance of performance and price; to be the kind of product that you must be absolutely bonkers not to buy.

That’s why Sevenoaks Sound and Vision has put together the ultimate list of the ultimate kit. You can buy online or pop into a branch armed with your favourite CDs, Blu-rays and hi-res files, and try them out for yourself.

Never mind keeping up with the Joneses. Fill your house with this lot and show them how it’s done…

Denon AVR-X2200W AV receiver (£499)

Samsung UE48JU7000 48in 4K UHD LED TV (£1199)

Monitor Audio Bronze B5 AV speaker package (£1486)

Canton DM 55 soundbase (£329)

Bluesound Generation 2 multi-room system (£269)

B&W 685 S2 speakers (£499)

Naim UnitiQute 2 all-in-one player (£1295)

Denon D-M40DAB CD/DAB system (£249)

Onyko A-9010 (UK) amplifier (£199)

KEF Egg Active Bluetooth speakers (£349.95)

B&W P5 Wireless Bluetooth headphones (£329)

