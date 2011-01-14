Thanks to their power-saving design, the headphones offer up to 120 hours of continuous playback when using the noise-cancelling function, which is said to reduce ambient noise by up to 90 per cent.

Of course they can also be used as normal headphones with the noise cancelling turned off.

They incorporate 14.2mm drivers with a high frequency response (5-16,000Hz), include specially designed nozzles on the earphones for a more comfortable fit and come equipped with a gold-plated 3.5mm stereo mioni jack.

Accessories supplied include a storage pouch, in-flight plug adapter and an alkaline AAA battery.

