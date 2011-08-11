Phonak has expanded its Audéo Perfect Fit range of earphones with the release of the PFE 232 headphones.

The new earphones are set to retail at around £400 and, unsurprisingly, look to marry sound quality and a comfortable fit.

Sporting two high-powered dual-balanced armature drivers in each earpiece, the earphones come with three sets of ear tips in silicone and foam.

Weighing just 16g, the earphones come with a detachable cable, complete with in-line mic and volume controls.

The control offers "100% compatibility with all Apple products", allowing you to answer calls, record voices and adjust the volume on the move.

Also in the box is a carry case and a "cleaning tool".

The Phonak Audéo PFE 232 headphones are set for release in early September and we hope to bring you a review just as soon as we get them.

