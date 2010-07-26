It's a CD player, iPod dock and DAB+/FM radio in a single unit with a top-loading, slide-in CD drive, a slide out iPod 'digital direct' iPod dock and built-in 2x10W amplification.

The unit is "Certified for iPod", but will only work with iPhones in flight mode.

Inside are two full-range 8cm Onkyo Micro Fibre speaker drivers, contained within separate cabinets, each powered by a separate amplifier for improved sound quality.

And to "maximise the sound quality of compressed audio files", Onkyo has used the knowledge it gained developing its ND-S1 Digital Media Transport to create a direct digital connection between iPod and the CBX-600UKD, with the latter doing the D-to-A conversion.

Consumer feedback also suggested customers wanted tone controls, says Onkyo, so the system is fitted with bass and treble controls, adjustable in 11 steps for fine tuning the sound.

In addition, there's a three-step Super Bass control which, in conjunction with Onkyo's Aero Acoustic port design, generates deeper bass.

An alarm clock with four timer modes is fitted as standard, as are a single headphone jack and one 3.5mm mini jack input for connecting external devices such as an MP3 player or TV.

If radio's your thing, you can choose between analogue FM and DAB with 30 presets, the digital tuner being futureproofed for compatibility with DAB+ broadcasts (not currently available in the UK).

The Onkyo CBX-600UKD measures 20cm deep, 19.3cm high and has an aluminium alloy top plate.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter