For those whose mobile music devices are struggling to drive their earphones or headphones, NuForce has a solution in the form of its new Mobile Music Pump. This little device, now on sale for £52, plugs between the headphone output on an MP3 player, smartphone or tablet, and offers a choice of 3x or 5x gain to boost the signal before it hits your earphones or headphones.

Powered by an internal 200mAh battery, giving more than eight hours' use from a 70min charge, the NuForce Mobile Music Pump has a single 3.5mm stereo analogue input, and outputs for two pairs of headphones, and is charged via a micro USB socket from a computer or mains adapter.

A switch selects between the two gain settings, and the Mobile Music Pump comes in black and white, complete with a ring to hang it on a belt or strap. However, it's small enough to slip in any pocket, measuring just 58.2x47.7x10mm, and weighing 22g.

NuForce says that 'The majority of hand-held audio playback devices simply aren't capable of adequately powering many of today's quality headphones, and that’s why Nuforce has created the MMP for music enthusiasts that demand more dynamic and bass out of their headphones.

'Spending money on a great pair of headphones is wasted when your device can’t adequately power them, so that’s where the NuForce MMP steps in.'

Written by Andrew Everard

