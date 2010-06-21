Now here's a great idea: a new music download site that donates half of the net profit from every track sold to one of 11 top UK charities.

It's a great way to enjoy music and give to charity at the same time, without having to run a marathon or climb Everest. You choose which charity you'd like to donate to.

Fairsharemusic.com launches today with more than 8.5 million tracks available, starting at 79p, in MP3 format at 320kbps or 256kbps.

The website has linked up with 11 key charities: Oxfam, Amnesty International, British Heart Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, British Red Cross, Centrepoint, Friends of the Earth, Great Ormond Street Hospital, NSPCC, Sue Ryder Care and WWF.

The aim is to encourage people to download music legally, ensure musicians and songwriters get their dues and raise money for charity, all at the click of a mouse.

According to the website's founders, if all the music illegally downloaded since 2004 had been bought through fairsharemusic.com it would have raised around £300m for the charities involved.

"The beauty of fairsharemusic.com is that it enables people to help make a difference without it requiring a significant amount of time or effort, and without it costing them any extra," says a spokeswoman.

Dubbed "iTunes with a heart", the site lets you search, browse and download tracks, and there are a host of tailor-made playlists and charts to choose from.

